‘Six’ musical coming to the Strip

Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, center, is shown in the North American "Six" Aragon Tour. (Joan Marcus)

“Six” is setting up where the “Jersey Boys” and “Baz” once romped.

The Tony Award-winning musical is performing at Palazzo Theatre for seven (not six) weeks beginning March 21.

The show runs eight performances a week: 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 6:30 and 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 5 and 8:30 p.m. Sundays (tickets start at $69.99, not including fees, on sale 10 a.m. Thursday at VenetianLasVegas.com, SixOnBroadway.com or any box office at The Venetian).

“Six” is the Broadway hit musical that spins the saga of the six wives of Henry VIII. The creatives are creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, along with co-producers Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.

The cast is the North American touring troupe Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast of alternates is Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva and Kelly Denice Taylor.

The show zips along with its talented sextet of singers and snappy dialogue. Song highlights include “Don’t Lose My Head,” “Ex Wives” and “Heart of Stone.” The studio cast recording is an effective way to prep for the show, actually. “Get down, ya dirty rascal, ‘cuz I’m the queen of the castle,” from “Get Down (feat. Genesis Lynea).”

We caught the touring show at The Smith Center in September. As noted at the time, the lead character of Henry VIII isn’t even physically present. It doesn’t matter. He’s mentioned throughout, the singers swapping songs behind a live band. Everyone is onstage, all the time, in a vocally artistic, cardio workout.

“Six” steps into an artistically rich, if often commercially challenged, showroom. This is the first ticketed show to play Palazzo Theatre since Pat Caddick’s wondrous “This is Christmas” was staged through last holiday season. “Jersey Boys” opened the venue in 2008, running for three years before moving to Paris Theater.

Over the years, Bob Anderson’s “Frank: The Man. The Music.” and Clint Holmes’ “Between The Lines” shows played the venue. “Baz” was its final residency show, shutting down abruptly in July 2018, though the show inspired a customized theater redesign.

The Venetian President and CEO Patrick Nichols says, “‘Six’ is a great addition to the resort’s storied history of being home to beloved and long-running Broadway shows and furthers our commitment to transforming the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas.” As the ladies of “Six” would agree, it’s a noble objective.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.