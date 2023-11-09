Sphere, Jonas Brothers partner in weekend hologram show

Sphere and Coca-Cola Creations are transforming the Exosphere to what the year 3000 might look like.

People arrive for the opening night of the Sphere and U2'S “UV Achtung Baby" show, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Sphere is announcing a new residency, but don’t get excited. This is not about Harry Styles.

Sphere and Coca-Cola Creations are transforming its Exosphere to what the year 3000 might look like (hopefully like today, but with less road construction). This effort is billed as a first-of-its-kind residency partnership and running from Thursday through Monday.

Expect images of a futuristic city with nature and innovation — and also the Coca-Cola brand — interspersed. A high-tech commercial campaign, in essence.

The takeover runs every 30 minutes beginning 6 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Monday.

Along with the Exosphere show, Coca-Cola is collaborating with the Jonas Brothers as part of a “Destination Y3000” inside the venue. Guests will experience the year 3000 adventure show in a close-up view of the venue.

The production will include a hologram appearance by recording stars and beverage pitchmen Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. The show inside the bowl begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, is free and open to the public at Eventbrite.com (search Destination Y3000).

The “Destination Y3000” campaign is promoting Y3000 Zero Sugar, which is how soft drinks will taste in the future. This flavor has been created by human and AI intelligence (we side with human taste buds and beverage-recipe experience).

As described by organizers, visuals are to evoke a tableau of “optimism, emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more.” After this week’s Sphere earnings call, we welcome all the optimism this campaign can pour.

