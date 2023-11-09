67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Sphere, Jonas Brothers partner in weekend hologram show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
People arrive for the opening night of the Sphere and U2'S “UV Achtung Baby" show, ...
People arrive for the opening night of the Sphere and U2'S “UV Achtung Baby" show, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Sphere is announcing a new residency, but don’t get excited. This is not about Harry Styles.

Sphere and Coca-Cola Creations are transforming its Exosphere to what the year 3000 might look like (hopefully like today, but with less road construction). This effort is billed as a first-of-its-kind residency partnership and running from Thursday through Monday.

Expect images of a futuristic city with nature and innovation — and also the Coca-Cola brand — interspersed. A high-tech commercial campaign, in essence.

The takeover runs every 30 minutes beginning 6 p.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Monday.

Along with the Exosphere show, Coca-Cola is collaborating with the Jonas Brothers as part of a “Destination Y3000” inside the venue. Guests will experience the year 3000 adventure show in a close-up view of the venue.

The production will include a hologram appearance by recording stars and beverage pitchmen Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. The show inside the bowl begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, is free and open to the public at Eventbrite.com (search Destination Y3000).

The “Destination Y3000” campaign is promoting Y3000 Zero Sugar, which is how soft drinks will taste in the future. This flavor has been created by human and AI intelligence (we side with human taste buds and beverage-recipe experience).

As described by organizers, visuals are to evoke a tableau of “optimism, emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more.” After this week’s Sphere earnings call, we welcome all the optimism this campaign can pour.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
2
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
3
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
CARTOON: What Hamas is really doing
4
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
The most expensive home ever sold in Southern Nevada is back on the market
5
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
A’s have new design of proposed Las Vegas ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Off-Strip resort plans ‘re-coming out’ F1 party
Off-Strip resort plans ‘re-coming out’ F1 party
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
R&B icons New Edition to headline Strip residency
R&B icons New Edition to headline Strip residency
Kelly Clarkson to play NYE, Super Bowl weekends at Planet Hollywood
Kelly Clarkson to play NYE, Super Bowl weekends at Planet Hollywood
Mark Davis says of wild week, ‘I’m bipolar’
Mark Davis says of wild week, ‘I’m bipolar’
With new holographic technology, Howie Mandel keeps his distance — and that’s OK
With new holographic technology, Howie Mandel keeps his distance — and that’s OK