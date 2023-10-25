74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Spicy cabaret show returning to Bellagio for F1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 11:47 am
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 11:57 am
“Lío Ibiza” is returning to Bellagio during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, running 8 p.m. Nov. 1 ...
“Lío Ibiza” is returning to Bellagio during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, running 8 p.m. Nov. 12-22, 2023. (MGM Resorts International/Lío Group)
“Lío Ibiza” is returning to Bellagio during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, running 8 p.m. Nov. 1 ...
“Lío Ibiza” is returning to Bellagio during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, running 8 p.m. Nov. 12-22, 2023. (MGM Resorts International/Lío Group)
“Lío Ibiza” is returning to Bellagio during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, running 8 p.m. Nov. 1 ...
“Lío Ibiza” is returning to Bellagio during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, running 8 p.m. Nov. 12-22, 2023. (MGM Resorts International/Lío Group)

Bellagio is putting its usual Mayfair Supper Club show on simmer during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The cabaret show “Lío Las Vegas” is being served once more at the fountain-side nightspot.

The mix of spicy, Spanish-themed dance numbers and upscale dining runs 8 p.m. Nov. 12-22. The show is designed to reach a global audience, filled with beautiful performers, intricately designed costumes and tightly choreographed dance numbers.

I caught the show in 2021, in its first series after stepping in for the dedicated Mayfair production. I liked the slow-motion brawl that blossomed to a slow-motion lovefest. A hot chocolate-dessert scene was very chic and tasty. The crew even tossed Lío currency around the club.

Bellagio President and Chief Operating Officer Ann Hoff is eager to stage the show anew.

“Lío’s 2021 takeover of The Mayfair was a smash hit and guests have been clamoring for its return,” Hoff said in a statement. “Lío is the perfect embodiment of the energy, elegance and excitement that define the Las Vegas experience and we’re thrilled to welcome them back.”

Lío Group also operates its flagship Lío Ibiza in Spain, which launched in 2011. The company has since developed Lío Mykonos in 2021, and Lío London and Lío Mallorca this year. Lío is prepping clubs in Dubai and Marbella in 2024.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
DJ shakeup: Las Vegas Strip headliner switches resorts
DJ shakeup: Las Vegas Strip headliner switches resorts
Piff fires up No. 1,500; Mr. Las Vegas sings to Mr. Piffles
Piff fires up No. 1,500; Mr. Las Vegas sings to Mr. Piffles
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Red Rock Resort
A new Mexican restaurant is coming to Red Rock Resort
Virgin Hotel builds a night out with ‘Lady Like’
Virgin Hotel builds a night out with ‘Lady Like’
Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals star-studded lineup for opening ceremony
Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals star-studded lineup for opening ceremony
Kylie Minogue to headline ‘world’s most exclusive afterparty’ on F1 weekend
Kylie Minogue to headline ‘world’s most exclusive afterparty’ on F1 weekend