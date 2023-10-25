Spicy cabaret show returning to Bellagio for F1

Bellagio’s “Lío Ibiza” is to be a mix of Spanish-themed dance numbers and upscale dining.

“Lío Ibiza” is returning to Bellagio during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, running 8 p.m. Nov. 12-22, 2023. (MGM Resorts International/Lío Group)

Bellagio is putting its usual Mayfair Supper Club show on simmer during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The cabaret show “Lío Las Vegas” is being served once more at the fountain-side nightspot.

The mix of spicy, Spanish-themed dance numbers and upscale dining runs 8 p.m. Nov. 12-22. The show is designed to reach a global audience, filled with beautiful performers, intricately designed costumes and tightly choreographed dance numbers.

I caught the show in 2021, in its first series after stepping in for the dedicated Mayfair production. I liked the slow-motion brawl that blossomed to a slow-motion lovefest. A hot chocolate-dessert scene was very chic and tasty. The crew even tossed Lío currency around the club.

Bellagio President and Chief Operating Officer Ann Hoff is eager to stage the show anew.

“Lío’s 2021 takeover of The Mayfair was a smash hit and guests have been clamoring for its return,” Hoff said in a statement. “Lío is the perfect embodiment of the energy, elegance and excitement that define the Las Vegas experience and we’re thrilled to welcome them back.”

Lío Group also operates its flagship Lío Ibiza in Spain, which launched in 2011. The company has since developed Lío Mykonos in 2021, and Lío London and Lío Mallorca this year. Lío is prepping clubs in Dubai and Marbella in 2024.

