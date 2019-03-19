Spiegelworld seeks bartenders for show on Las Vegas Strip

A promotional shot of "Atomic Saloon Show," opening in September at Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian. (Spiegelworld)

A promotional shot of "Atomic Saloon Show," opening in September at Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian. (Spiegelworld)

Shaking up radioactive material is a dangerous prospect. But “Atomic Saloon Show” is ready to rattle Kraken Music Hall at Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian with its cast of bartenders.

But first, the production needs to hire those performers.

The Spiegelworld production is seeking flair bartenders for the developing production, which opens for previews Sept. 8. The history-steeped show (and we won’t use the acronym for the title) needs a team of booze slingers to match the spectacle onstage, and is using fictional show host Boozy Skunkton to enlist the talent.

“I’m on the hunt for any bartender in Las Vegas who has a jaw-dropping skill,” Madame Skunkton says. “Maybe you can juggle whiskey bottles, maybe you can do a handstand on the bar, maybe you can light a flaming Sambuca by breathing fire out your nostrils. Take a video, post it on Instagram and use the hashtag #AtomicSaloonShow and I’ll be keeping my eye on who’s out there in Vegas.”

The show is developed by Spiegelworld officials and Britain’s renowned director Cal McCrystal “to create the new show that’s envisioned as ‘Blazing Saddles’ meets ‘The Greatest Showman’ meets ‘A Night at the Roxbury,’ ” as Spiegelworld itself explains.

The offer for bartenders is real, even as it’s delivered by an unreal character.

“The Kraken Music Hall has got bars and booze all over the (darn) joint, and what’s a smaknificent saloon show without a posse of kraknificent bartenders?” Skunkton continues. “My last bar manager died mixing a Moscow Mule while riding on the back of an actual mule, so I’ve got to find me a whole new team to open up this here distablishment.”

Skunkton, who is evidently seeking to add new words to the Urban Dictionary, says there is no deadline for submissions. The campaign is likely to go on for a few months.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

36.122076, -115.169693