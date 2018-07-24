Kats

Stevie Wonder ‘Parked’ it when hearing of Bruno Mars’ venue

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2018 - 6:30 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2018 - 6:35 pm

Stevie Wonder has been inspired by Mars.

A yarn making the rounds is that Wonder was swayed by Bruno Mars for his upcoming extended engagement at the Park Theater.

Eager to simply work some dates on the Strip, Wonder and his team reviewed all theater possibilities. Wonder himself asked which artists headline at the Park Theater.

Wonder was told that Bruno Mars — who is onstage again Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — plays the Park MGM venue.

Upon hearing that, Wonder said, “That’s my place.”

Done deal. And Wonder is now booked for five dates running from Aug. 3 to 11.

Spark place

“Inferno” might be left to smolder, but “Inflame” burns anew.

That’s the name of the next stage show starring combustible illusionist Joe Labero. “Inflame” opens in IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden, in February. “Inferno” closed (with zero fanfare and no final show) after its performance July 14. The cast and crew were formally informed the show was done Friday.

The show’s producers, Kris Russell and Michael Glover of U.K. entertainment company Phoenix Productions and Patrik Krall of Sweden’s Krall Entertainment, said in a statement Monday: “We’ve had a great six months here in Vegas and are grateful to Caesars Entertainment for the opportunity to perform at the Paris Theater in the entertainment capital of the world.”

“Inferno” was undercut because it didn’t sell enough tickets to pay for its comparatively expensive production effects. The show’s inventive trickery included extensive grates that were built into the stage for flame-shooting pyro boxes. The cast, too, was superlative. Fuel Girls, a uniquely talented quartet of fire-wielding acrobats, were impressive. But they do not work for free.

To the end, “Inferno” was fiery fun and certainly ambitious. The blond-maned Labero was a star presence who delighted in performing on the Strip. “We are going to have FIRE tonight!” was his nightly promise, delivered with great zeal. But like “Circus 1903” before it, and the final version of “Jersey Boys,” and “The Producers” a decade ago, the fire show couldn’t turn a profit in a challenging room.

Paris Theater is similar to Planet Hollywood Showroom and Tropicana Theater as relatively large-scale venues that have proven incredibly daunting for production shows in today’s Las Vegas (high production costs often held up as reasons shows struggle in those rooms).

“I Love The ’90s — The Vegas Show” is attempting to break the trend. Maybe Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base and All-4-One can warm to the room in a way “Inferno” could not.

Goss’ convoy

Matt Goss, billed alternately as “Britain’s Frank Sinatra,” and “The New King of Vegas,” turned loose nine mobile video billboards on the Strip this weekend. The trucks, which I understand emit a wonderful mystery fragrance instead of exhaust, promote Gossy-Goss-Goss’ residency at 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage.

Goss’ reps claim this is the highest number of mobile billboards ever to promote a show on the Strip. That’s probably right; I can’t recall a higher volume of signage vehicles pervading VegasVille at the same time. Maybe there were more furry cabs promoting “Avenue Q” at Wynn Las Vegas in 2006, but taxis and tractor-trailers are not in the same class (on this topic, Cirque du Soleil, is achieving impressive mileage with its own 3-D mobile billboards promoting the company’s various shows on the Strip).

Goss is paying for these signs out of pocket, part of his personal investment in his blistering Mirage showcase. Gossy still pilots one of the truly great hangs in this city — and I highly recommend The Sober Kats, the signature nonalcoholic beverage at 1 Oak for those who want to drink and drive.

We’ll always have Terry

On their first date, Mirage ventriloquial headliner Terry Fator and his future wife, Angie, dined at Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. That was in the summer of 2015.

Sunday, the vacationing couple dined at the real Eiffel Tower in the real Paris. I understand it was a gift from hopeless romantic Barry Fabulous …

Gwen’s guitar

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian is donating a Fender guitar signed by Gwen Stefani to raise money for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. Stefani signed the guitar when she checked out her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in 2010. Click the Cure 4 The Kids website to bid through Aug. 3.

Cool hang alert

Vegas songstress Rita Lim performs “Sweetest Taboo,” a tribute to the music of Sade, at 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Space. Lim is sweet in voice and disposition, a wonderful performer who has crisscrossed the city at such live-music haunts as the Bootlegger Bistro and the Italian American Club. Cover is $10, a mere pittance.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like