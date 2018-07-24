Stevie Wonder ‘Parked’ it when hearing of Bruno Mars’ venue

Stevie Wonder performs in concert during his Songs in the Key of Life Tour 2014 at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Stevie Wonder has been inspired by Mars.

A yarn making the rounds is that Wonder was swayed by Bruno Mars for his upcoming extended engagement at the Park Theater.

Eager to simply work some dates on the Strip, Wonder and his team reviewed all theater possibilities. Wonder himself asked which artists headline at the Park Theater.

Wonder was told that Bruno Mars — who is onstage again Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — plays the Park MGM venue.

Upon hearing that, Wonder said, “That’s my place.”

Done deal. And Wonder is now booked for five dates running from Aug. 3 to 11.

Spark place

“Inferno” might be left to smolder, but “Inflame” burns anew.

That’s the name of the next stage show starring combustible illusionist Joe Labero. “Inflame” opens in IFU Arena in Uppsala, Sweden, in February. “Inferno” closed (with zero fanfare and no final show) after its performance July 14. The cast and crew were formally informed the show was done Friday.

The show’s producers, Kris Russell and Michael Glover of U.K. entertainment company Phoenix Productions and Patrik Krall of Sweden’s Krall Entertainment, said in a statement Monday: “We’ve had a great six months here in Vegas and are grateful to Caesars Entertainment for the opportunity to perform at the Paris Theater in the entertainment capital of the world.”

“Inferno” was undercut because it didn’t sell enough tickets to pay for its comparatively expensive production effects. The show’s inventive trickery included extensive grates that were built into the stage for flame-shooting pyro boxes. The cast, too, was superlative. Fuel Girls, a uniquely talented quartet of fire-wielding acrobats, were impressive. But they do not work for free.

To the end, “Inferno” was fiery fun and certainly ambitious. The blond-maned Labero was a star presence who delighted in performing on the Strip. “We are going to have FIRE tonight!” was his nightly promise, delivered with great zeal. But like “Circus 1903” before it, and the final version of “Jersey Boys,” and “The Producers” a decade ago, the fire show couldn’t turn a profit in a challenging room.

Paris Theater is similar to Planet Hollywood Showroom and Tropicana Theater as relatively large-scale venues that have proven incredibly daunting for production shows in today’s Las Vegas (high production costs often held up as reasons shows struggle in those rooms).

“I Love The ’90s — The Vegas Show” is attempting to break the trend. Maybe Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base and All-4-One can warm to the room in a way “Inferno” could not.

Goss’ convoy

Matt Goss, billed alternately as “Britain’s Frank Sinatra,” and “The New King of Vegas,” turned loose nine mobile video billboards on the Strip this weekend. The trucks, which I understand emit a wonderful mystery fragrance instead of exhaust, promote Gossy-Goss-Goss’ residency at 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage.

Goss’ reps claim this is the highest number of mobile billboards ever to promote a show on the Strip. That’s probably right; I can’t recall a higher volume of signage vehicles pervading VegasVille at the same time. Maybe there were more furry cabs promoting “Avenue Q” at Wynn Las Vegas in 2006, but taxis and tractor-trailers are not in the same class (on this topic, Cirque du Soleil, is achieving impressive mileage with its own 3-D mobile billboards promoting the company’s various shows on the Strip).

Goss is paying for these signs out of pocket, part of his personal investment in his blistering Mirage showcase. Gossy still pilots one of the truly great hangs in this city — and I highly recommend The Sober Kats, the signature nonalcoholic beverage at 1 Oak for those who want to drink and drive.

We’ll always have Terry

On their first date, Mirage ventriloquial headliner Terry Fator and his future wife, Angie, dined at Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. That was in the summer of 2015.

Sunday, the vacationing couple dined at the real Eiffel Tower in the real Paris. I understand it was a gift from hopeless romantic Barry Fabulous …

Gwen’s guitar

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian is donating a Fender guitar signed by Gwen Stefani to raise money for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. Stefani signed the guitar when she checked out her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in 2010. Click the Cure 4 The Kids website to bid through Aug. 3.

Cool hang alert

Vegas songstress Rita Lim performs “Sweetest Taboo,” a tribute to the music of Sade, at 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Space. Lim is sweet in voice and disposition, a wonderful performer who has crisscrossed the city at such live-music haunts as the Bootlegger Bistro and the Italian American Club. Cover is $10, a mere pittance.

