Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Chiefs took a step, albeit in Caribou boots, toward the Super Bowl by dumping the Dolphins on Saturday.

But Taylor Swift would need the ultimate Hail Mary to make the game in Las Vegas. It would require a mad dash to make it to Allegiant Stadium, should Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champs advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

The pop icon and sports-memorabilia fashion plate (thanks to her Kelce jacket custom-made by designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of 49ers all-pro full back Kyle Juszczyk) launches the next leg of her seemingly endless Eras Tour in Japan on Feb. 7.

Swift is booked for four consecutive dates at the Tokyo Dome. The last show is Feb. 10 — the night before the game.

It is logistically possible for Swift to board a plane and fly directly to Allegiant Stadium. That flight is at least 13 hours. Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time. Given the travel patterns and such options as a private jet, it is possible — mathematically — for Swift to attend the game.

National and international media will of course speculate about Swift’s plans, should the Chiefs make it to Las Vegas. But a more sensible option for Swift has been floated, by New York magazine’s Vulture publication. Swift could be on the short list of headliners for the halftime show of the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

That show would culminate an 18-month journey for the international superstar, regardless of who advances to the Super Bowl — including the Chiefs.

Cool Hang Alert

Fontainebleau is sticking to its commitment to bolster live entertainment at Nowhere lounge, based on famed hotel architect Morris Lapidus’ Stairs to Nowhere at Fontainebleau Miami Beach Reservations are not required.

Upcoming performances:

— The Jennifer Keith Sextet (with whom we hung a few moons ago at the Cosmopolitan) is back at from 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday and again Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 28.

— Longtime column fave Mikalah Gordon headlines Monday and Tuesday, returning Jan. 29.

— OA & The Jazz Cats take over Wednesday, and again Jan. 22, 23, 24, 30 and 31.

— Mallet Man is Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Jan. 21. All times are 8 p.m.-midnight.

No cover. No reservations required.

We endorse this, and more, from Fontainebleau. The resort has lost some executive talent since opening Dec. 13, but the attention to live entertainment across the resort merits support. Azul, Collins, Komodo, Papi Steak and Washing Potato are all animated with musicians or DJs.

We still need to hit LIV Nightclub; the chic rooftop Poodle Room is not yet open, and are eager to swing into that venue. And we’re expecting more announcements out of BleauLive Theatre, soon. Go to FontainebleauLasVegas.com for intel.

