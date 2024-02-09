Tom Brady’s Super Bowl rings displayed at Las Vegas resort

NFL legend Tom Brady and broadcast great Jim Gray are partnering in Hall of Excellence at Fontainebleau.

Jim Gray and Tom Brady are shown with Brady's seven Super Bowl rings at Fontainebleau's Urs Fischer Gallery. Brady and Gray are partnering in Fontainebleau’s Hall of Excellence, their memorabilia collection with a planned July opening. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Tom Brady, Jeffrey Soffer and Jim Gray and Tom Brady are shown at Fontainebleau's Urs Fischer Gallery. Brady and Gray are partnering in Fontainebleau’s Hall of Excellence, their memorabilia collection with a planned July opening. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Jeffrey Soffer; Tom Brady; and Jim Gray and his wife, Frann are shown at Fontainebleau's Urs Fischer Gallery. Brady and Gray are partnering in Fontainebleau’s Hall of Excellence, their memorabilia collection with a planned July opening. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Tom Brady won seven Super Bowl rings, with the Patriots and Bucs. But as he tells it, they don’t belong in his possession.

“Artifacts like those, they don’t belong in a closets, they don’t belong hidden away in safes,” Brady said Friday morning during a media event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. “These rings represent so much more than just accomplishments. They belong to the people.”

Specifically, they will belong to visitors to Fontainebleau’s Hall of Excellence.

The display of Brady’s personal items is planned to open by July, on the hotel’s second level. Sportscasting great Jim Gray and his wife, Frann; and The Brady Family Collection are partners in the project.

Though the attraction is months from opening, Brady’s baubles from his seven Super Bowl victories is on display at the hotel through the weekend. The rings are set under glass in the resort’s Urs Fischer Gallery, flanked by security guards.

In prepared remarks, Brady mentioned participating in a Super Bowl weekend preview ceremony.

“I’ve never really been to one of these, outside of playing, so it’s new to me,” Brady said from the podium. “It’s pretty new for me, as well, but it’s an exciting time for everyone who is involved in sports to come here. This is a magical weekend, and a magical place with amazing friends.”

Brady referred to the array of items, which includes memorabilia from such icons as Muhammad Ali. “We have a Smithsonian of artifacts, I don’t think Jeff has enough room in this casino to display all of the cool things that we have.”

A sports fan since childhood and an avid collector, Gray “scratched” at Brady to collect his most prized personal items for the public display. The two are partners in media, on the SiriusXM sports show “Let’s Go!” The Grays have collected and organized dozens of Brady items over the years, seeking a proper partner.

Soffer is a neighbor of Brady’s in the famed Indian Creek Village in Miami-Dade County. The Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO referred to Brady as “my neighbor” during Friday’s joint appearance. He referenced Brady’s investment in the Raiders and Aces as an indication of his commitment to the city.

“I think it’s just an opportunity for Tom, who obviously has ties here, he is close to the Raiders and Aces,” Soffer said after the event. “It’s just coincidence that he is out here, and I am out here, and we spend a lot of time together in Las Vegas. He’s going to be a great addition to the city.”

Gray said the title of the attraction was inspired by the late Al Davis’ Raiders motto, “Commitment To Excellence.”

Gray’s passion for sports has become a long-running partnership with a legend on the Strip. As expected, the broadcast vet is thrilled.

“I love what I do,” Gray said. “Because I love what I do, I’ve gotten to meet so many of these folks, like Tom. It’s just been great.”

