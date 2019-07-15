Tony Bennett returns to Las Vegas Strip for 3 shows

Tony Bennett, who turns 93 in August, most recently performed on the Las Vegas Strip with Lady Gaga.

Recording artist Tony Bennett performs at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett during her "Jazz & Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019. in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett during her "Jazz & Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

The legendary steward of the Great American Songbook is returning to the Las Vegas Strip.

Tony Bennettt headlines the Venetian Theater at 8 p.m. Sept. 25, 27 and 28 in “I Left My Heart in Las Vegas,” with tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $49.95, not including fees, available at Ticketmaster.com, venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

The show promises to be a celebration of jazz and pop tunes. Bennett, who turns 93 on Aug. 3, most recently performed on the Strip in June, as an unbilled guest of frequent duet partner Lady Gaga in her “Jazz + Piano” production at Park Theater.

Bennett’s daughter, Antonia, will be featured in The Venetian series.

Bennett will donated $1 from every ticket sold to his Exploring The Arts charity, which serves 46 public high schools and middle schools in New York and Los Angeles.

