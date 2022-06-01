Top execs split with Las Vegas ABC affliate KTNV

Chris Way, co-chair of the United Way of Southern Nevada's Young Philanthropists Society, helps launch the society's second "Piggy Bank" Jan. 21 at Hollingsworth Elementary School, 1776 E. Ogden Ave., as part of a financial literacy program to teach students how to save money by simulating a traditional banking experience and providing financial education. The society teamed with Silver State Schools Credit Union and Andson Inc. for the program, which provided a kid-friendly bank with a bank teller counter and decals to Hollingsworth. During the school year, Hollingsworth students will learn money management, and every Wednesday the bank will be open so students can practice the lessons they learned in the classroom by making deposits into their individual accounts. Society volunteers will then work with credit union staff to deposit the students’ money into a secure bank account set up by United Way on behalf of Hollingsworth. (Special to View) (Click for more photos)

Chris Way, general manager of KTNV-TV, Channel 13, has been named a new board member for Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

Two top-level executives have left Las Vegas’ ABC broadcast affiliate.

KTNV Channel 13 general manager Chris Way and news director Nancy Bauer have left the station effective immediately. Scripps Howard Vice President of Operations Ed Fernandez informed the two Wednesday morning they would no longer work at the station.

Fernandez confirmed Wednesday afternoon the two execs are no longer with KTNV. “For the foreseeable future, I will serve at the interim general manager until a replacement has been found,” Fernandez said in an email. He added that he was not at liberty to expand on company personnel matters.

Reached on cell Wednesday, Bauer declined comment. Efforts to reach Way have been unsuccessful.

The upper-level executives are the latest in a string of staffers who have left or are planning to leave KTNV.

Morning anchor Todd Quinones, executive producer Micah Manalo, and “Morning Blend” co-host Shawn Tempesta have all given notice they will leave the station this month. Digital executive producer Joyce Lupiani, assistant news director Mike Darrah and creative services director Larry Watzman left the station this spring.

