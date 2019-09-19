Trailblazing DJ Paul Oakenfeld to headline Area 51 Basecamp event

Paul Oakenfeld sparked the current DJ-in-residency culture in Las Vegas with his “Planet Perfecto” series at Rain at the Palms.

DJ Paul Oakenfold attends the International Music Summit - IMS Engage after party at W Hollywood, on Wednesday, April 16, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for W Hotel Worldwide/AP Images)

Paul Oakenfold (Courtesy)

Paul Oakenfeld has broken ground in Las Vegas, and is known around the world for advancing electronic music as a live-performance art form.

The superstar DJ is now going interplanetary, headlining the “Storm Area 51” event Friday at Basecamp at Alien Research Center in Hiko. Oakenfeld is the highlight of a cosmic entertainment experience at the Area 51 festival (Basecamp “Storm” Area 51 passes are a coincidental $51 per person and include parking, two bottles of water and a $10 food voucher; go to Ticketmaster.com/Area51Basecamp for information).

According to a news release announcing his appearance, also scheduled is screening of Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell’s Netflix documentary “Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.” The cast of that doc is scheduled to appear, along with expert speakers and ufologists including Ken Layne, “UFO Jane” Kyle, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jim Goodall, Rick Doty, “Rogue Warrior” Dick Marcinko and others.

Live music performances, an assortment of food trucks, art installations, and Alien-inspired experiences are also to be showcased at the weekend festival.

Oakenfeld, a two-time Grammy Award winner, sparked the current DJ-in-residency culture in Las Vegas with his “Planet Perfecto” series at Rain at the Palms beginning in 2008. At a time when showcasing a club DJ as a resident headliner was a foreign concept in Las Vegas, “Oakie” filled the club on Saturday nights for three years.

The acclaimed producer, DJ and studio wizard has also performed the Great Wall of China, Mount Everest and Stonehenge. among other famous locations. However, Friday is his first headlining show on the Extraterrestrial Highway.

