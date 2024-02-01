Travis, or Elvis? Kelce considers a King-sized statement

Travis Kelce says of his Vegas fashion sense, “You might see me in Presley. I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

The city famous for Elvis tribute artists might be welcoming another.

Keep an eye out for Travis Presley.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce invoked The King on Wednesday when asked about his choice of attire for the Super Bowl. The topic came up when Kelce was a guest on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The conversation turned to fashion. Asked if he had his ‘fit ready for the Super Bowl, Kelce said, “I’ve got a few things I’ve got in the closet. But you know, we’re in Vegas, baby, the life of wrong, man,” Kelce said. “You might see me in Sinatra. You might see me in Presley. I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

“Man, I can’t wait to see the glasses!” McAfee called out.

Kelce is known for his fashion flare, listed by GQ among the best-dressed NFL players of 2023-24. He wore an all-black suit and silver choker for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Baltimore.

The chain was reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s “Reputation.” The all-black was suggested by Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones. The look is a joking nod to the Chiefsaholic” serial bank robber from 2022-23.

“Chris Jones made sure to tell everybody, ‘Make sure you’re wearing all black this week.’ We’re going to go in there, we’re gonna hit the bank like Chiefsaholic baby!” Kelce said.

The tight end also said he would not be at Sunday’s Grammy Awards show at Krypto.com Arena in L.A.

“I wish I can go and support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every award that she is nominated for,” Kelce said, noting that he’ll be at practice on Saturday and that “unfortunately, Sunday is a travel day.”

Kelce added, for background, “I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week … Football is my main focus right now.”

