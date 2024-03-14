Two-time Oscar winner’s new gig: Headlining at Resorts World

The composer behind the Oscar-winning scores for “The Lion King” and “Dune” is bringing his U.S. tour to the Las Vegas Strip this fall.

Hans Zimmer brings his visually and musically advanced production to the Resorts World Theatre on Sept. 29. (Frank Embacher)

Hans Zimmer brings his visually and musically advanced production to the Resorts World Theatre on Sept. 29. (Frank Embacher)

Resorts World Theatre has scored with an Oscar-winning film composer.

Hans Zimmer brings his visually and musically advanced production to the venue Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific on March 22 at hanszimmerlive.com. The show is part of Zimmer’s first performances in North America in seven years.

Zimmer is best known for his scores for such feature films as “The Lion King,” “Gladiator,” the “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Dune” and “Dune: Part Two.” He won the Oscar for Best Original Score for “The Lion King” in 1995 and for “Dune” in 2022.

He has also garnered four Grammys and three Golden Globe honors.

The newly arranged material includes music from those films, along with “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Interstellar” and “The Last Samurai.”

Zimmer is playing with an 18-piece band, along with a full orchestra. His most recent U.S. performance was at Coachella in 2017. His most recent tour of the U.K. consistently sold out.

“I come from rock and roll and I believe in putting on a show,” the 66-year-old composer said in an AP interview. “People stay with us because we give them an experience which they’ve never had before. … Life is hard. Life is tough these days. And people worked hard to go to pay for these tickets, so we better pull off a show that is absolutely worthy of them coming and seeing us.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.