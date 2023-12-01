U2 offering discounted Sphere tickets for Las Vegas college students

Local college and university students can purchase tickets for “U2 UV: Achtung Baby” Friday, but they will have to show up in person to get them.

U2 is shown during the premiere of "U2 UV: Achtung Baby" at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

College students in Las Vegas are being offered a deal that’s even better than the real thing.

Could not resist the title to the U2 classic, and the ticket discount is irresistible to students in Las Vegas. The band is offering $25 all-in, general admission tickets to select shows at the Sphere.

As announced Friday morning, Las Vegas college and university students can purchase tickets in-person only at the Sphere concierge/box office (no online purchase is possible). Purchase time is noon-4 p.m. Pacific time Friday. The offer will be open to Las Vegas college/university students 18 years and older with a valid student ID while quantities last. Limit two tickets per person.

Tickets to the following performances are available: Jan. 26, Jan. 27, Jan. 31, Feb. 2, Feb. 3, Feb. 7, Feb. 9, Feb. 10, Feb. 15, Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to students who show up to purchase tickets. Those wristbands are the only way to access the ticket sale line on Friday. While they guarantee access to the line, they do not guarantee tickets.

