Ukrainian all-star show being developed on the Strip

Ukraine all-star show set

In April 2011, during the opening night of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, I experienced a first in Las Vegas. For the first time I gave a standing ovation to an act — twice. And this was before the act even finished.

We speak of the wonderful, forever spinning Skating Aratas, or Victor and Jenny Arata, amazing artists and proud Las Vegans. The couple are now a favorite act in “V — The Ultimate Variety Show” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. E-mail boxoffice@vtheater.com for tickets and details. Get there quick, as it should easily sell out.

The Aratas are building an all-star production of Ukrainian acts for their V Theater stage at 9 p.m. March 31. Jenny’s family is originally from Kyiv. Her sister made it out of the country safely and is now in Poland.

The Aratas have taken part in protest and support events in Las Vegas since the Russian invasion was launched, including a Feb. 26 event on the Strip.

They have also been busy contacting acts from the war-ravaged region. Every act in the March show will be from Ukraine. Balance artist Vladimir Dovgan and acrobatic juggler Vladik Miagastupov (also a touring Cirque du Soleil artist) are signed. World champion rhythmic gymnast Tamara Yerofeeva is also expected to perform.

Performers are introducing videos describing their hometowns. The Aratas will perform, too.

As Jenny said Saturday, “We will be working hard to continually raise money for Ukraine, as the rebuilding will take years after the destruction that has been caused.”

She waves the Ukrainian flag in every show.

“We are getting great support.”

Keith to Utah

Sadness befalls the column as Randal Keith is departing our city.

As Keith said on his Facebook page, “It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that I’m leaving Las Vegas.” He’s committed for six months at Tuacahn Center for the Arts in Snow Canyon State Park in Ivins, Utah.

We met the great actor and bellowing baritone just after he arrived in town to open “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” at The Venetian. Keith also co-starred in “Showstoppers” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” both at Encore Theater, and in “Baz” at Palazzo Theater. Keith was known across the country as Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables” on tour and Broadway.

We’ve also seen Keith in several appearances as The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, as part of The Phat Pack of former “Phantom” performers Bruce Ewing and Kevan Patriquin, with Phil Fortenberry on piano.

An especially memorable show was a Phat Pack show several years ago for about 50 people at Plaza Showroom. I said at the time it was the best collection of talent in front of a small crowd I’d ever seen. Keith was similarly great in Enoch Augustus Scott’s Baritones of Love production, another show that should play to the masses.

Keith said in his sendoff message, “I will miss the incredibly talented community that I have been lucky enough to be a part of for the past 15 years.” Scores of friends on the Vegas entertainment scene feel the same way.

Cool Hang Alert

Level-Up at MGM Grand is offering live, no-cover entertainment every night. Sunday it’s Flannel Channel. This is a Cool Hang Alert where we are flying somewhat blindly, having not experienced the venue with music, but get there anyway. We like the concept.

