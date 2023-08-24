Vegas betting exec lists Killers, Imagine Dragons as Super Bowl favorites

Jay Kornegay of the Westgate SuperBook gives a wink to his Super Bowl halftime lines.

Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, performs at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ronnie Vannucci Jr. of The Killers performs at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2018, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The architect of Super Bowl “props” bets is adding his two cents, and sense of humor, to speculation of who will perform the national anthem in February at Allegiant Stadium.

Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay has has established Vegas rock bands The Killers (12-1) and Imagine Dragons (14-1) as the early favorites to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Drake is next at 18-1; followed by Bad Bunny and Miley Cyrus at 20-1; Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood at 25-1; and Post Malone, Luke Combs and Kane Brown at 30-1 to round out the top 10.

Kornegay has listed Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at 40-1. They would need to be swayed to rethink their decisions not to perform.

Zach Bryan, Dua Lipa and Lil Dirk are 50-1; Kenny Chesney at 100-1; Garth Brooks 100-1; Adele 800-1; Barry Manilow, Lizzo, and Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at 1,000-1; Lionel Richie, Stevie Nicks and Donny Osmond at 5,000-1.

Kornegay lists “the field” at 3-1 (wink). I like the field, actually. BTS is in the field. Diana Ross and Carlos Santana, also in the field.

Kornegay stresses he is having fun with this list, which he assembled quickly after my random request. These numbers are for entertainment purposes only, not posted at the Westgate or anywhere else. But if you want to wager with the nearest Bad Bunny fan, go for it.

