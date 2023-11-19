64°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Vegas musician played Rosalynn Carter’s last birthday party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2023 - 1:49 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2023 - 2:46 pm
David Osborne is shown with Rosalyn Carter in this undated photo. Osborne played some 67 offici ...
David Osborne is shown with Rosalyn Carter in this undated photo. Osborne played some 67 official presidential events over the years, including 25 Christmas parties. He was most recently featured at the Butterfly Daze performance marking Carter's 96th birthday on Aug. 19, 2023. (David Osborne)
The invitation to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 75th wedding anniversary, sent to Vegas pianist D ...
The invitation to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's 75th wedding anniversary, sent to Vegas pianist David Osborne. (David Osborne)
David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlan ...
David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. (David Osborne)
David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlan ...
David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. (David Osborne)

The man known as the “Pianist to the Presidents” performed in August at the official birthday party for Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at age 96.

The piano great was featured at the second Butterfly Daze in Plains on Aug. 19. Hundreds of monarch butterflies were released to honor Carter and her “gentle spirit.”

“I never felt deserving of this honor. God just put it together for me, and I’m overwhelmed with the beautiful things that have happened to me over my life as a result of my close friendship with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. It’s just indescribable what they have done for me,” Osborne said.

The piano master will play at Carter’s memorial.

“I’ve never known anyone like Rosalynn. She was the classiest, sweetest, kindest lady to me as well as my family and friends,” Osborne said. “She always held my hand when we talked. She loved ‘Morning Has Broken’ and ‘Jesus is The Sweetest Name I Know!’ I will play these and more at her services.”

In all, Osborne counts 67 formal events at the White House and also such celebratory performances as the Carters’ dual birthday party in August 2019 at First Baptist Church in Americus, Georgia. He’s played 25 presidential Christmas parties.

His long releationship with presidential functions began with Jimmy Carter. Starting with the 39th president, Osborne has performed for every president since Carter’s administration, including Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Obama and (in December 2019) Donald Trump.

Osborne has performed on the Strip since 1994, first as featured pianist at Palace Court at Caesars Palace. He’s been at the Bellagio since 2007. He is in the rotation of pianists at the Petrossian Bar, just off the resort’s main entrance next to the Dale Chihuly glass sculpture display, from 8 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sundays and Mondays

Osborne met Jimmy Carter at a book-signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. The pianist gave Carter a vinyl album he’d just recorded. The ex-president loved the music and a friendship was formed.

The virtuoso has performed for every president dating to Carter, invited by Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Obama and (in December 2019) Donald Trump.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
‘They don’t actually understand what we’re doing’: Verstappen criticizes Las Vegas GP
2
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix hit with class action lawsuit
3
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
F1’s aftermath: When will everything get back to normal?
4
‘Can’t wait to come back’: Las Vegas gives F1 a night to remember — PHOTOS
‘Can’t wait to come back’: Las Vegas gives F1 a night to remember — PHOTOS
5
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
F1 Circuit 3D map – LV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Rosalynn Carter, 96, joins husband in hospice care, Carter Center says
Rosalynn Carter, 96, joins husband in hospice care, Carter Center says
Las Vegas singer on new Prince album
Las Vegas singer on new Prince album
Katy Perry is leaving Las Vegas with a costume party
Katy Perry is leaving Las Vegas with a costume party
Famed Vegas showman Anderson plans 23 impressions in return
Famed Vegas showman Anderson plans 23 impressions in return
Perry party takes over Las Vegas landmark
Perry party takes over Las Vegas landmark