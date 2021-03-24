Vegas supper club Rose. Rabbit. Lie closes at The Cosmopolitan

A masked Skye Dee Miles is shown at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, June 26, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Masked aerialist Jessica Delgado shown at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, June 26, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Ruth and Anita Pointer are shown at Rose. Rabbit. Lie at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Joy Chong)

The Rose. Rabbit. Lie. dinner and nightlife experience has played out.

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas CEO Bill McBeath confirmed via text Wednesday the venue is closing. The staff at the hotel’s second-floor supper club and entertainment annex was being informed throughout the day the club would be shutting down.

Expect hotel partner Spiegelworld, producers of “Opium” at the hotel’s showroom, to be part of the new vision.

In a statement, the Cosmpopolitan PR team said:

“After seven incredible years of providing world-class dining and entertainment to our guests, Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has closed to the public … We are privileged to have worked with the incredible Rose. Rabbit. Lie. culinary and performing talent and express our sincere gratitude for their hard work and commitment over the years.

“Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our ongoing commitment to delivering dynamic, first-to-market restaurant concepts to our guests. We look forward to unveiling an exciting new culinary destination created in collaboration with our partners at Spiegelworld in the near future.”

The restaurant and entertainment hang had been dark since January. RRL reopened in June, with staff and performers masked and distanced. Musical numbers fronted by Vegas favorites Skye Dee Miles and Savannah Lynx were interspersed in the dinner program. Chef Steve Gotham designed an inventive dinner menu.

Rose. Rabbit. Lie opened in December 2013. At the time, the supper club was operated by Spiegelworld, which also produced “Vegas Nocturne” in the adjacent showroom. The show closed in June 2014, with the hotel taking over the restaurant. Spiegelworld has since opened “Opium,” which is expected to reopen in July, pending pandemic trends.

