‘Vegas Vacation’ co-star knocks the Trop — in ’97
Post-Tropicana implosion, the brash high-roller Nick Pappagiorgi has a lethal review of the place.
We should clarify that this is from Ethan Embry, who played Rusty — who portrayed Pappagiorgi — in 1997’s “Vegas Vacation.” Embry posted on his X account on Wednesday, the morning after the Trop’s implosion:
“I lived at the Tropicana Hotel for four months while we shot Vegas Vacation.
“It was an unlivable environment in 1996.
“Good riddance”
In the movie, Rusty procures a fake ID from a Frank Sinatra look-alike. He wins a white Ford Aspire on his first pull on a slot machine at O’Sheas hotel-casino. It was the first of four cars “Nick” would win. He lives it up under his VIP alias.
Embry responded to a few comments after his jab at the Trop.
From @alexxx101, with a photo of Pappagiori in a hot tube with a bevy of beautiful women: “You seem quite happy there!”
Embry: “Those are the Tropicana Girls and it was at the Mirage.
“Even the Tropicana Girls don’t go to the Tropicana”
And from @SkipTrollington: “Did it take 4 months bc Chevy Chase is such an unbelievable (not nice individual)?
“I’m sure that didn’t speed things up.”
And from @m1ghtycra5h: “Wait, wait… VV took 4+ months to shoot?”
“Yeah man. Back in the 90s we took our time making movies.
“That was shot by Bill Fraker.
“He took HIS TIME.”
Fraker was a five-time Oscar nominee.
Stephen Kessler directed “Vegas Vacation.” The film is worth a look today with vintage scenes of Siegfried & Roy bringing Clark on stage at The Mirage, Wayne Newton coming on to Ellen during a show at the Las Vegas Hilton and later at Casa De Shenandoah, and Clark causing a leak at Hoover Dam.
