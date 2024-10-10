82°F
‘Vegas Vacation’ co-star knocks the Trop — in ’97

Chevy Chase and Ethan Embry seen at the New Line Cinema presents the Premiere of "Vacation" held at Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015, in Westwood, Calif. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images)
Chevy Chase and Ethan Embry seen at the New Line Cinema presents the Premiere of "Vacation" held at Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015, in Westwood, Calif. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 9:49 am
 
Updated October 10, 2024 - 10:25 am

Post-Tropicana implosion, the brash high-roller Nick Pappagiorgi has a lethal review of the place.

We should clarify that this is from Ethan Embry, who played Rusty — who portrayed Pappagiorgi — in 1997’s “Vegas Vacation.” Embry posted on his X account on Wednesday, the morning after the Trop’s implosion:

“I lived at the Tropicana Hotel for four months while we shot Vegas Vacation.

“It was an unlivable environment in 1996.

“Good riddance”

In the movie, Rusty procures a fake ID from a Frank Sinatra look-alike. He wins a white Ford Aspire on his first pull on a slot machine at O’Sheas hotel-casino. It was the first of four cars “Nick” would win. He lives it up under his VIP alias.

Embry responded to a few comments after his jab at the Trop.

From @alexxx101, with a photo of Pappagiori in a hot tube with a bevy of beautiful women: “You seem quite happy there!”

Embry: “Those are the Tropicana Girls and it was at the Mirage.

“Even the Tropicana Girls don’t go to the Tropicana”

And from @SkipTrollington: “Did it take 4 months bc Chevy Chase is such an unbelievable (not nice individual)?

“I’m sure that didn’t speed things up.”

And from @m1ghtycra5h: “Wait, wait… VV took 4+ months to shoot?”

“Yeah man. Back in the 90s we took our time making movies.

“That was shot by Bill Fraker.

“He took HIS TIME.”

Fraker was a five-time Oscar nominee.

Stephen Kessler directed “Vegas Vacation.” The film is worth a look today with vintage scenes of Siegfried & Roy bringing Clark on stage at The Mirage, Wayne Newton coming on to Ellen during a show at the Las Vegas Hilton and later at Casa De Shenandoah, and Clark causing a leak at Hoover Dam.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

