Iraq War vet played Saddam Hussein’s piano. Now he’s performing at Raiders game

Michael Trotter Jr., left, and Tanya Trotter of the duo The War and Treaty arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

You might never have imagined that Saddam Hussein would be instrumental, in fact, in a “Star-Spangled Banner” performance.

But a U.S. military veteran who learned to play a piano once owned by Hussein is performing our anthem prior to the Raiders-Broncos game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium

The recording duo War and Treaty, the married couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, are performing the anthem as part of the Raiders’ annual Salute to Service celebration.

Michael Trotter served in the Army for eight years ending in 2011, serving in Germany and Iraq. During his deployment in Iraq, his unit was encamped at one of Hussein’s vacated palaces.

A piano was in the basement. Trotter’s commanding officer, the late Capt. Robert Sheetz, suggested he take a shot at playing. Sheetz had known Trotter was also a passionate vocalist. Sheetz was killed in combat soon after. Trotter wrote his first song in tribute to his fallen commander, and sang it at Sheetz’s memorial.

Merging gospel, rock, blues, country and folk, War and Treaty were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist following the release of “Lover’s Game” in March.

The headlining entertainment for Sunday’s game is none other than Sammy Hagar. It is the Red Rocker’s second performance for the Raiders following his appearance in November 2021. Be ready for some “Right Now” singalong action, with a military tilt.

Another all-time rock star, Steve Stevens of Billy Idol’s band, will perform the “Top Gun” theme with David Perrico and the Raiders House Band. Stevens played guitar on the original piece, written by Harold Faltemeyer. The performance will serve as a sound bed for a re-enlistment ceremony on the field for a couple dozen service members.

As always, show up about an hour before kickoff, which is 1:05 p.m. Sunday. We will be at Al Davis Memorial Torch, (or Club Kats, in these events) for all pre-game activities.

Perrico’s decade

Game day also falls the day after the 10th anniversary of David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra, renamed as the Raiders House Band during its NFL performances.

The band continues to tear it up at 10 p.m. Fridays at Ellis Island’s Front Yard. But not this weekend, of course, as F1’s takeover of Koval Lane has spun out the party. But Perrico’s band is on stage each Friday night during the grid season. The pace is frenetic — frenetic, I tell you! It’s like running the two-minute drill for two hours.

Reservations encouraged but not mandatory. No cover. The Ellis family has nobly created a space for live music to thrive, and the dance floor is open.

Wahlbergs pop in

The OG Sand Dollar on Polaris and Spring Mountain is again splashed with Christmas decor in its annual Miracle on Spring Mountain theme. What is usually the VIP deck is in the blue of Hanukkah.

Wednesday, a pair of Wahlbergs — actor Mark and Chef Paul — took over the space as part of Sand Dollar’s Pizza Pop-Up series. The Wahlberg brothers presented their special Wahlburgers-influenced pizzas for one evening only, to benefit of Zo’s Bravehearts Foundation, dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer.

The Wahlberg’s are omnipresent around town anymore, with Mark a resident and Paul overseeing the Wahburgers restaurant company. And Donnie Wahlberg will be spotted around Las Vegas a lot in ‘25 for the New Kids on the Block residency run at Dolby Live.

“Everybody is gravitating to Vegas,” Wahlberg said. “We are, too.”

When Donnie told Mark that NKOTB was planning an extended run in Las Vegas, Mark said, “I thought it was very cool I was surprised they hadn’t done it before.”

Mark has lived with NKOTB fever for some 30 years.

“They have one of the most amazing fan bases,” the 53-year-old A-lister said. “They have amazing loyalty, even now.”

The brothers might work together to promote their various interests next year.

“We’re all focusing on our restaurant group, we’re all partners in Wahlbugers,” Wahlberg said. “There are a lot of things we want to do together. We are ready to take everything we do to the next level.”

Cool Hang Alert

Rock ‘n’ roll is in the fast lane on race weekend at Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails. Radio XX is Friday and 442’s on Saturday. Ace guitarist and music curator Ben Carey has a hand in all of this. And more about Mr. Carey in an upcoming column, related to a new nightspot coming on line by the end of the year.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.