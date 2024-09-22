Raiders band to headline off-Strip, tailgate residency

David Perrico says of the Raiders House Band’s upcoming residency, “We think locals and Raider Nation fans will love it.”

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is The Perch at Allegiant Stadium. This place is versatile. Last weekend, it was Pink. Today, it’s Silver & Black.

Raiders Band’s new scene

David Perrico and the Raiders House Band kicks off its “Friday Night Tailgates” at The Front Yard at Ellis Island. This runs 10 p.m.-midnight throughout the season.

Like a wide open receiver, there is no cover.

“We’re taking advantage of a great venue to create a tailgate scene for Raiders fans the weekend of the game,” says Perrico, who grew up in Youngstown, Ohio and learned the tailgate art at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland. “We think locals and Raider Nation fans will love it.”

This is the full band that plays Raiders home games and related, official team events. The Front Yard is the class-enclosed fortress facing Koval Lane.

The venue was conceived by the Ellis family, owners of the hotel-casino-brewery always. It has always held ample potential as an events space for live music. The operators have tried comedy in there, too, but it’s better for music.

Full bar, menu of tailgate-fashioned noshes, and the band can play anything, including “The Autumn Wind.”

Dita’s attire

Dita Von Teese has opened Voltaire at The Venetian. This is the club opened at night, which is not a nightclub but rather a hotspot for immersive entertainment. Von Teese has relocated from the old Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe, and is toting some famous Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee-designed costumes in the new production.

Von Teese is paying tribute to those who have authorized the use of those pieces. “Ms. Von Teese thanks Caesars Entertainment for granting the use of these archival gems. And Ms. Von Teese extends deep gratitude to Kurt Melein and Live Nation.”

Melein and Live Nation are consultants on the new show, which is produced by Venetian and its lead entertainment exec, Michael Gruber, who is a former Caesars official. This is the rare instance where a behemoth resort company publicly thanks a rival behemoth resort company on the Strip. Also, Archival Gems would be a great band name.

We spoke with Von Teese last week at the hotspot, and will have more from this adventure in the coming days.

Bagels ’n belly laughs

Just as Wiseguys Comedy Club has opened its latest Vegas outpost at Westgate Cabaret, Siegel’s Bagelmania returns with its Thursday-night comedy show this week.

“Back Room Comedy at Bagelmania,” is hosted by Noah Gardenswartz and Ester Steinberg (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Conan,” “Funny Girls,” and “Gotham Comedy Live”) with such club vets as Trixx, Chris Storin, Jozalyn Sharp and Lauren Rochelle. The show packed the back room last month. So it’s moving to the main dining room this week. Doors 7 p.m., special “Comedy Menu,” ages 18-over. Go to eventbrite.com for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

Niki Scalera’s terrific Shirley Bassey revue, “Diamonds Are Forever,” plays Myron’s at 7 p.m. Friday. Keith Thompson is music director. Scalera’s voice and Thompson’s piano are all we need for this tribute to the James Bond singer.

Scalera is a popular, well-known performer around town, having appeared in such productions as, “The Cocktail Cabaret” at Caesars Palace, “We Will Rock You” at Paris Theater, and as a featured vocalist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. She has appeared on Broadway in Disney’s “Tarzan,” and as Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray.” Thompson appears on alternate Tuesdays at The Composers Room with his “Piano Party,” and once a month on Wednesdays at Myron’s for The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas. Go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

