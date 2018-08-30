Wayne Brady’s deal is a return to live improv at The Mirage

The multitalented stage performer and host of “Let’s Make a Deal” is forever trying new methods, and exploring uncharted territory in his live show.

The versatile Wayne Brady will perform interactive improvisation on Sunday at The Mirage. (Courtesy)

Wayne Brady, right, presents the lifetime achievement award to Monty Hall at the 40th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Wayne Brady hosts a game show, yes. But for him, there is no end game.

“There is no end-all, for me. Why does there need to be?” says Brady, bringing his inspired mix of improv comedy, music, dance and whatever else he conjures to The Mirage at 10 p.m. Sunday. “You continue to create, I am a creative person, in everything. Always doing something.”

The multitalented stage performer and host of “Let’s Make a Deal” since 2009 (replacing game show legend Monty Hall) is forever trying new methods, and exploring uncharted territory in his live show.

He’s developing a sitcom for CBS, for instance. And a new album. And more tour dates. And a new movie he’s producing with stage and “Let’s Make a Deal” sidekick Jonathan Mangum. And a new theater company in L.A., And he’ll be back on Broadway (Brady was Lola in “Kinky Boots” this past spring). Details about all of this are in the offing, but he says, “It’ll be funny.”

Brady will continue to host the game show, as one of the prize packages of his career. But it’s not even close to his full-time passion.

“For me, with the exception of some of the people I watched over the years, I do believe game show hosts sometimes can be like a weatherman on the news — there’s a stereotype that goes with that persona that to me is not flattering,” the 46-year-old says. “That’s not my gig. So I’ve turned ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ into something that isn’t that, and the reason I’ve hung in with it for 10 years is it’s become destination viewing for people who want to have fun with it the same way we had fun with (the improv TV show) ‘Whose Line is it Anyway.’ I’ve tried to make it a game show/improv hybrid.”

Brady headlined for a time at The Venetian, in what is now Human Nature’s Sands Showroom. As we’ve revisited over the years, Brady developed his stage acumen at the MGM Grand Adventures Theme Park, performing characters routinely for the tourists for three years in the mid-1990s.

“Some of the most fun times I had in my life were at the MGM Grand,” Brady says. “There was no pressure to anything, we were just performing and doing it. I had a blast. It was kind of like my college: My awesome, formative time was in Las Vegas.”

Brady still draws from that experience in his shows.

“In Las Vegas, you’ll see a completely improvised show, a new show every single time,” he says.

“That’s exactly what the folks will be getting 90 minutes of — me pulling a show out of my butt,” he adds with a laugh. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Leach memorial update

Robin Leach’s family is planning a private celebration of his life in Las Vegas on the evening of Sept. 27. Those interested in attending with a guest should email Anissa Christal at anissa@achristal.com.

Leach died Friday at age 76 of complications from a stroke he suffered Aug. 20 in Las Vegas. Wednesday would have been his 77th birthday.

You can’t Park it …

Word from the Queen + Adam Lambert scene Tuesday at the MGM Resorts Aviation Hangar: The Park Theater is totally booked for 2018. No room at the inn, though not every date has been announced. 2019 is also reportedly filling up.

Green is a head

Harrah’s Las Vegas headliner and comedy trailblazer Tom Green will be the next to have his shrunken head unveiled The Golden Tiki. The presentation will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chinatown nightspot marked its third anniversary Sunday night as general manager Branden Powers and his wife, Lisa, renewed their wedding vows with Monti Rock III making his requisite stage appearance.

Green is known for “Freddy Got Fingered,” “Road Trip,” “Charlie’s Angels” and his “Tom Green Show” TV show. He toggles dates with John Caparulo in “The Comedy Lineup” at Harrah’s Showroom.

Hale forecast

Onetime “Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s cast member and accomplished singer-songwriter Ben Hale is headlining Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hale, based in Nashville these days, portrayed Johnny Cash in the show and was previously cast as Raoul in “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” during its six-year run at The Venetian.

The show is Hale’s Las Vegas CD release party for “Have a Little Cry,” and a familiar artist will be among his featured guests: Kristen Hertzenberg, also from “MDQ” and “Phantom” and a favorite singer in the Vegas entertainment scene before her family moved to Houston. Tickets are $25 to $45 and available on the Smith Center website.

