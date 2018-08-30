Kats

Wayne Brady’s deal is a return to live improv at The Mirage

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2018 - 5:53 pm
 

Wayne Brady hosts a game show, yes. But for him, there is no end game.

“There is no end-all, for me. Why does there need to be?” says Brady, bringing his inspired mix of improv comedy, music, dance and whatever else he conjures to The Mirage at 10 p.m. Sunday. “You continue to create, I am a creative person, in everything. Always doing something.”

The multitalented stage performer and host of “Let’s Make a Deal” since 2009 (replacing game show legend Monty Hall) is forever trying new methods, and exploring uncharted territory in his live show.

He’s developing a sitcom for CBS, for instance. And a new album. And more tour dates. And a new movie he’s producing with stage and “Let’s Make a Deal” sidekick Jonathan Mangum. And a new theater company in L.A., And he’ll be back on Broadway (Brady was Lola in “Kinky Boots” this past spring). Details about all of this are in the offing, but he says, “It’ll be funny.”

Brady will continue to host the game show, as one of the prize packages of his career. But it’s not even close to his full-time passion.

“For me, with the exception of some of the people I watched over the years, I do believe game show hosts sometimes can be like a weatherman on the news — there’s a stereotype that goes with that persona that to me is not flattering,” the 46-year-old says. “That’s not my gig. So I’ve turned ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ into something that isn’t that, and the reason I’ve hung in with it for 10 years is it’s become destination viewing for people who want to have fun with it the same way we had fun with (the improv TV show) ‘Whose Line is it Anyway.’ I’ve tried to make it a game show/improv hybrid.”

Brady headlined for a time at The Venetian, in what is now Human Nature’s Sands Showroom. As we’ve revisited over the years, Brady developed his stage acumen at the MGM Grand Adventures Theme Park, performing characters routinely for the tourists for three years in the mid-1990s.

“Some of the most fun times I had in my life were at the MGM Grand,” Brady says. “There was no pressure to anything, we were just performing and doing it. I had a blast. It was kind of like my college: My awesome, formative time was in Las Vegas.”

Brady still draws from that experience in his shows.

“In Las Vegas, you’ll see a completely improvised show, a new show every single time,” he says.

“That’s exactly what the folks will be getting 90 minutes of — me pulling a show out of my butt,” he adds with a laugh. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Leach memorial update

Robin Leach’s family is planning a private celebration of his life in Las Vegas on the evening of Sept. 27. Those interested in attending with a guest should email Anissa Christal at anissa@achristal.com.

Leach died Friday at age 76 of complications from a stroke he suffered Aug. 20 in Las Vegas. Wednesday would have been his 77th birthday.

You can’t Park it …

Word from the Queen + Adam Lambert scene Tuesday at the MGM Resorts Aviation Hangar: The Park Theater is totally booked for 2018. No room at the inn, though not every date has been announced. 2019 is also reportedly filling up.

Green is a head

Harrah’s Las Vegas headliner and comedy trailblazer Tom Green will be the next to have his shrunken head unveiled The Golden Tiki. The presentation will take place at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Chinatown nightspot marked its third anniversary Sunday night as general manager Branden Powers and his wife, Lisa, renewed their wedding vows with Monti Rock III making his requisite stage appearance.

Green is known for “Freddy Got Fingered,” “Road Trip,” “Charlie’s Angels” and his “Tom Green Show” TV show. He toggles dates with John Caparulo in “The Comedy Lineup” at Harrah’s Showroom.

Hale forecast

Onetime “Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s cast member and accomplished singer-songwriter Ben Hale is headlining Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hale, based in Nashville these days, portrayed Johnny Cash in the show and was previously cast as Raoul in “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular” during its six-year run at The Venetian.

The show is Hale’s Las Vegas CD release party for “Have a Little Cry,” and a familiar artist will be among his featured guests: Kristen Hertzenberg, also from “MDQ” and “Phantom” and a favorite singer in the Vegas entertainment scene before her family moved to Houston. Tickets are $25 to $45 and available on the Smith Center website.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like