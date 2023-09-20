‘Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid’: Jimmy Kimmel cancels benefit show

Kimmel has called off “Strike Force Three,” the all-star show with his late-night counterparts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Kimmel is shown at the "It's No Joke" Project ALS fundraiser for Joey Porrello, Kimmel's godson, at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at Linq Promenade on Friday, May 27. 2023. (Steve Spatafore)

Jimmy Kimmel arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

We’ve had a spring 2020 flashback on the Strip, with a Las Vegas star at the center.

Citing a case of COVID, Jimmy Kimmel has called off “Strike Force Three,” the all-star show with his late-night counterparts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. The show was originally scheduled for Saturday night at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Kimmel posted Wednesday afternoon, “Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid, and sadly, we need to cancel this weekend’s Strike Force Three show. I could never live with myself if I got my hometown friends sick. Thanks to all who purchased tickets, everyone will get full refunds and we will try to reschedule if possible.…”

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 20, 2023

Announced Sept. 13, the stage show was a live version of the “Strike Force Five” podcast, which also features John Oliver and Seth Meyers. The show premiered on Spotify on Aug. 30, designed to support the staffs of all late-night hosts’ shows who are on strike.

Tuesday, the hosts launched a line of “Strike Force Five” T-shirts and hats, available at strikeforcefive.shop. Money raised is also going to out-of-work employees.

Five writers from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” are performing at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at Linq Promenade at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Troy Walker, Devin Field, Bryan Cook, Jesse Joyce, and Rory Albanese are booked that night.

