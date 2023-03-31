Cami Christensen is the GM and president of Westgate Las Vegas. Jan Jensen is associate head coach of the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team. The Hawkeyes play South Carolina on Friday night in the women’s Final Four in Dallas.

Cami Christensen, general manager and president of Westgate Las Vegas, addresses employees and guests minutes before the reopening at the Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Westgate Las Vegas President and General Manager Cami Christensen gives a speech introducing her lifelong friend, University of Iowa associate head coach Jan Jesse, at Verona Sky Villas. Christensen and Jensen grew up together in Iowa. (Cami Christensen)

Westgate Las Vegas President and General Manager Cami Christensen is shown with the University of Iowa mascot during the Hawkeyes appearance at the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. (Cami Christensen)

Westgate Las Vegas General Manager Cami Christensen is shown writing an employee's name to the heart at the entrance of the resort on Tuesday, March 31 2020. (Westgate Las Vegas)

Cami Christensen and Jan Jensen have been friends for so long, neither an recall when they met.

“Jan says we have been friends since we were babies,” “So it’s about when we were 1-2 years old. I’ll go with that.”

Christensen is in Dallas. She has a rooting interest, rooted in Elk Horn, Iowa. Christensen and Jensen grew up there.

“We played basketball together for the Elk Horn-Kimbelton Lady Danes,” Christensen said of her prep hoops squad. “Our farms were next to each other, when we were growing up. We rode motorcycles and played sports and grew corn and soy beans. Well, our dads were farmers. We just played.”

Jensen is the top assistant for Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder. This month, Jensen was named the 2023 Division I Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Jensen is in her 23rd season with the Iowa women’s program, and her 19th as associate head coach. Jensen has helped lead Iowa to 21 postseason appearances, including 17 NCAA Tournament berths.

We met Jensen a few years ago, at a birthday party for Christensen at the hotel’s lavish Verona Sky Villa suites (with the requisite, strolling mariachi band performing to the group’s delight).

Christensen joined Jensen last weekend when Jensen’s father, Dale, died the day the Hawkeyes were to face Louisville in the Elite Eight at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

“It was very difficult,” Christensen said. “I had just seen him Friday, and he died Sunday morning, a few hours before the game. Our families have been very close.”

The Hawkeyes upset the Cardinals 97-82 behind Caitlin Clark’s historic triple-double of 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The game drew 2.5 million viewers (while NBA regular-season games hit 1.6 million on average) as Iowa reached the Final Four for the first time since 1993.

During the tournament, Christensen usually hosts small watch Hawkeyes watch parties at the Westgate SuperBook. Jensen sends Hawkeyes’ T-shirts to the hotel. Westgate PR exec Gordon Prouty says he’s donning black-and-yellow for Saturday’s game. Trough it all, Westgate has the city’s unofficial Hawkeye hoops headquarters.

“It’s just thrilling to see her do this. Amazing,” Christensen says. “She’s an incredible human, and I still remember us as little kids. What a great way to grow up.”

