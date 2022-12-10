Where’s Wynn’s winter party? At the beach

A look at Encore Beach Club's "Winter Series," which returns Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, with star DJ Dillon Francis. (Wynn Las Vegas)

There was a time when summer dayclub parties were seasonal. No longer. They are spilling into the nightlife, wintertime territory.

Encore Beach Club is taking the party indoors with its “Winter Series,” beginning Saturday night. Wynn Nightlife is embracing same venue philosophy effectively adopted by Spiegelworld with “Absinthe.” They are throwing a tent over the terrace.

“Partygoers can anticipate enhanced production elements, winter-themed decor, and a roster of acclaimed DJs in an enclosed, temperature-controlled environment specifically installed for the events,” the company promises. The series has been on hold since the winter of 2019-2020.

Wynn headlining DJ Dillon Francis performs the first winter show this weekend. RL Grime is New Year’s Eve. Francis returns Jan. 7. Francis has been a dance-music star for better than a decade.

We expect more dates to be added. Keep checking back in the Kats tent.

Outpouring for Celine

Celebs, singers and various well-wishers have checked in with support of Celine Dion after her announcement she’s postponing and canceling many of her 2023 concert dates. Most were simple messages of encouragement. A sampling of the wide range of messages posted on Dion’s IG page:

From fellow Vegas Gwen Stefani (performing at The Venetian Theatre on New Year’s Eve) “we love u Celine gx.”

From singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, “I’m sending you so much love. I know we don’t know one another but I’ve always loved you very much and I’ll be praying for you and believing in you from here. You’ve got this.”

From ’80s rocker Bryan Adams, “All my love Celine.”

From actress Jennifer Garner, “The most beloved woman, please take care of yourself, we will all be here waiting for you xxx.”

From recording star (and recurring Smith Center headliner) Kristin Chenoweth, “We all love you, everywhere. Please please know whenever you get back out there, so many people will be waiting. Concentrate on you now ! Thank you for letting the world see and hear from you. I will be praying for you, your doctors , your family. God bless you Celine Dion.”

From fashion model Winnie Harlow, “We love you … your health is the most important above all! Praying for your recovery, happiness and renewed health.”

From renowned fashion designer Donatella Versace, “Celine, I am thinking of you and sending you all my love. You are talent personified and, as you get better, your power and presence will be felt everywhere again. Wishing you the speediest recovery.”

From Italian vocalist Laura Pausini, “Celine dear…dear Celine … you’ll be better, we are all with you now and always … you are an amazing woman, voice and our star. Take care of yourself as much as you need. We are here to love you as you love us, your fans.”

From 22-time Latin Grammy award-winner Alejandro Sanz, “Dear Celine. All the family music loves you and pray for your recovery. Thanks for being so brave, for your courage. I cant wait to see you in the stage again. And I’m sure It will happen sooner than you think.”

From Ariana Savalas of Postmodern Jukebox (and daughter of entertainment legend Telly Savalas), “The whole world loves yo and is cheering you on!!!! You have made our lives infinitely more beautiful.”

From “Queer Eye” cast member and former “Sex Tips” at Paris co-star Jai Rodriguez, “We love you.”

From leading fashion blogger Camille Charrière, “LOVE you always. Get well soon.”

From TV producer John Redmann of “E! News” and formerly “The Talk,” “Focus on your health and recovery and know that the world loves you and for you! The world needs you at 100%.”

From British fashion illustrator Hayden Williams, “Sending you so much love and strength!! I really hope you will be able to do what you love again. Take all the time you need to be healthy.”

From famed celebrity journalist Perez Hilton, “You are in my heart! you have been! May sharing this be a huge weight off your shoulders and accelerate the healing journey.”

Again, a mere sampling of nearly 90,000 messages, all for the architect of the modern-day superstar residency in Las Vegas.

BFG’s Vegas tour

It was a, “What, what?” performance at The Strat Theater on Monday. Guitar legend Billy F. Gibbons and funk-soul icon Morris Day took over the venue to film the video for their new single, “Too Much Girl 4 Me.”

The two also posted a photo Wednesday after having lunch at SoulBelly BBQ in the heart of the Arts District. You know “soul” is in play when Morris Day walks in the door.

The duo’s single two years in the making and featured on Day’s “Last Call,” which he has said will be his final album. Day plans to retire after touring in 2023, possibly into 2024. Since Day just visited, The Time might be right for a run in VegasVille. We are merely thinking out loud.

She makes waves

Amy Saunders is full o’ surprises. The creator of “Miss Behave Game Show” has taken that act to the sea. Saunders’ improv-comedy quiz show has launched on the Virgin Voyages line.

Saunders’ premiered the show Wednesday. She is still proprietor of Cheapshot Showroom & Discotheque on Fremont East. The club continues to run as its anchor show, “Mavericks,” is dark (and we expect, still on land) until the spring.

The ‘Love’ handle

Hard Rock International CEO and President James Allen told the Nevada Gaming Control Board hearing Wednesday the resort has signed to keep The Beatles-Cirque du Soleil production “Love” at the property.

But Beatles-Cirque fans should not be excited — yet — that the show is part of Hard Rock Las Vegas’ long-term plans. A resort spokeswoman says that comment referred to the already announced agreement to keep “Love” running through the 2023.

The overhaul of The Mirage tri-tower and building of Hard Rock’s guitar-shaped tower is to begin late that year, or early 2024. There has been no plan announced for “Love” beyond next year.

Cool Hang Alert

A little lead time with this ever-rocking band, The 442s, at 10 p.m. Dec. 30 at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan. As founder Ben Carey, also of Lifehouse and Elvis Monroe, explains, “These songs are the soundtrack of your life.” A great band. Doors are at 6 p.m., go to thebarbershoplv.com for details.

