Zak Bagans, former Las Vegas Strip star Holly Madison are dating

Holly Madison, left, and Zak Bagans are going out together, sources close to the couple confirm. (File photos)

Say this for Zak Bagans and Holly Madison: They are one spirited couple.

Hah.

The former Playboy model, co-star of “The Girls Next Door” on E! and star of “Peep Show” at Planet Hollywood from 2009-12 is indeed dating the star and creator of “Ghost Adventures” on Travel Channel.

Sources close to the couple, who did not want to speak for the record, confirm that the couple are indeed an item.

News of this development broke Thursday on TMZ.

Bagans and Madison both have homes in Las Vegas.

It is not clear when the two embarked on this romantic adventure. Recent social media posts sparked questions about their personal status. The 39-year-old Madison divorced Insomniac Events and Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella in February. The couple have two kids, 6-year-old Rainbow and son Forest, who turns 3 in August.

Madison is also an accomplished author, twice hitting the New York Times best-seller list with “Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny” in 2015, and “The Vegas Diaries: Romance, Rolling the Dice, and the Road to Reinvention” in 2016.

Bagans, 42, has hosted “Ghost Adventures” since October 2009. He also owns and operates the Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum on Charleston Boulevard, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard. Bagans has never married. He once posted he was engaged, but the date of that post — April 1, 2014 — indicated it was an April Fool’s Day prank.

