Zedd set to intro NHL All Star Game rosters
Zedd joins rap star Machine Gun Kelly , who performs between the second and third periods, as the game’s in-house headliners.
Zedd is chill.
As such, the superstar DJ is set to intro the rosters at the NHL All Star Game on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. He joins rap star Machine Gun Kelly, who performs between the second and third periods, as the game’s in-house headliners.
“We’re always looking to incorporate entertainment and music celebrity into our events,” NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said in a phone chat Saturday. “So, on that front, we’re really thrilled with the music acts that are going to perform. Zedd is going to be a part of that, and he will be the backdrop music behind our opening introductions of players.”
It’s been an active stretch for the 32-year-old DJ and record producer. Zedd has been announced to return as a primary headliner for Zouk Group at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Strip mainstay is alternating between Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub along with a roster headed up by Tiësto, DJ Snake and Deadmau5.
Zedd is also the featured performer at the NHL All Star Game VIP/invitation-only party Friday night at Zouk Nightclub.
The DJ is among a variety of performers appearing at the game and the week leading to the event. Mayer listed Terry Fator, “America’s Got Talent Live!” magician Justin Tavella, the Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Belles, and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as those participating in the entertainment.
There’s more. Laugh Factory headliner Murray Sawchuck is contributing a routine, a group of skaters will don Elvis costumes, and the cast of “Thunder From Down Under” at Excalibur has recorded a clip with NHL mascots to further promote the event. Column faves Lynnae Meyers and Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson are singing the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, respectively.
Ancillary activity includes the NHL Fan Fair Thursday through Sunday at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, and the NHL All-Star Skills at at 4:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. The game is set for broadcast at noon Saturday on ABC.
That’s not the entire package. We anticipate the NHL to have some fun linking the city’s gaming history and its skills competition. In the past, the NHL has staged events at the Bellagio Fountains, specifically the wild performance by Panic! At the Disco in 2017, initially halted when wind blew a sheet of water across the temporary stage. Expect more announcements from NHL entertainment execs as the week unfolds.
“We think we’ve got a very cool thing as we as we kind of celebrate old Vegas to new Vegas,” Mayer said. “When we consider new Vegas and the NHL, we consider Vegas Golden Knights and tapping into in the love of hockey in the love of the NHL in Las Vegas … It’s going to be very unique, very wow, very different, because it’s Vegas.
Cool Hang Alert
Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station is a dandy no-cover, off-Strip venue. On Thursday and Feb. 17 it’s David Perrico’s Pop Strings (aka the Las Vegas Raiders House Band), and the buoyant Windjammers on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. Nerd rock happens with the Spazmatics every Friday, and Vegas’ long-running classic-rock band Yellow Brick Road is set Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. Perrico and Windjammers are 7 p.m., Spazmatics and YBR at 9 p.m.
NHL All Star Weekend events
2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair
Las Vegas Convention Center – West Hall
Thurs, Feb 3: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.
Fri, Feb 4: 3 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sat, Feb 5: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sun, Feb 6: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Four-day, family-friendly fan festival at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall from February 3-6, featuring interactive hockey games; special appearances by NHL alumni and NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays including the iconic Stanley Cup®; dozens of other dynamic activities; assortment of NHL® All-Star merchandise and products for all 32 NHL teams; and official All-Star Skills and All-Star Game watch parties. Tickets and more information available at NHL.com/FanFair.
***
2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook
Friday, Feb. 4, 4:30 p.m.
T-Mobile Arena
ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
The All-Stars will showcase their hockey skills in seven events, including two new events that will bring their skills front and center on the Las Vegas Strip.
***
Entertainment
U.S. anthem: Carnell Johnson. Canadian anthem: Lynnae Meyers.
Pregame introductions: Zedd.
In-game performance: Machine Gun Kelly, between second and third periods.
**
NHL All-Star Game
T-Mobile Arena, noon Saturday, ABC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports.