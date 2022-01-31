Zedd set to intro NHL All Star Game rosters

Zedd joins rap star Machine Gun Kelly , who performs between the second and third periods, as the game’s in-house headliners.

Zedd tiene previsto encabezar Zouk Nightclub y Ayu Dayclub en Resorts World Las Vegas cuando el establecimiento abra sus puertas este verano. (Mike Kirschbaum)

A screen grab of Zedd is shown in Resorts Worlds Las Vegas' new commercial, "Stay Fabulous," promoting the resort's headlining lineup of Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto and Zedd. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

Zedd is chill.

As such, the superstar DJ is set to intro the rosters at the NHL All Star Game on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. He joins rap star Machine Gun Kelly, who performs between the second and third periods, as the game’s in-house headliners.

“We’re always looking to incorporate entertainment and music celebrity into our events,” NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said in a phone chat Saturday. “So, on that front, we’re really thrilled with the music acts that are going to perform. Zedd is going to be a part of that, and he will be the backdrop music behind our opening introductions of players.”

It’s been an active stretch for the 32-year-old DJ and record producer. Zedd has been announced to return as a primary headliner for Zouk Group at Resorts World Las Vegas. The Strip mainstay is alternating between Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub along with a roster headed up by Tiësto, DJ Snake and Deadmau5.

Zedd is also the featured performer at the NHL All Star Game VIP/invitation-only party Friday night at Zouk Nightclub.

The DJ is among a variety of performers appearing at the game and the week leading to the event. Mayer listed Terry Fator, “America’s Got Talent Live!” magician Justin Tavella, the Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Belles, and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as those participating in the entertainment.

There’s more. Laugh Factory headliner Murray Sawchuck is contributing a routine, a group of skaters will don Elvis costumes, and the cast of “Thunder From Down Under” at Excalibur has recorded a clip with NHL mascots to further promote the event. Column faves Lynnae Meyers and Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson are singing the Canadian and U.S. national anthems, respectively.

Ancillary activity includes the NHL Fan Fair Thursday through Sunday at Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, and the NHL All-Star Skills at at 4:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. The game is set for broadcast at noon Saturday on ABC.

That’s not the entire package. We anticipate the NHL to have some fun linking the city’s gaming history and its skills competition. In the past, the NHL has staged events at the Bellagio Fountains, specifically the wild performance by Panic! At the Disco in 2017, initially halted when wind blew a sheet of water across the temporary stage. Expect more announcements from NHL entertainment execs as the week unfolds.

“We think we’ve got a very cool thing as we as we kind of celebrate old Vegas to new Vegas,” Mayer said. “When we consider new Vegas and the NHL, we consider Vegas Golden Knights and tapping into in the love of hockey in the love of the NHL in Las Vegas … It’s going to be very unique, very wow, very different, because it’s Vegas.

Cool Hang Alert

Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station is a dandy no-cover, off-Strip venue. On Thursday and Feb. 17 it’s David Perrico’s Pop Strings (aka the Las Vegas Raiders House Band), and the buoyant Windjammers on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. Nerd rock happens with the Spazmatics every Friday, and Vegas’ long-running classic-rock band Yellow Brick Road is set Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. Perrico and Windjammers are 7 p.m., Spazmatics and YBR at 9 p.m.

