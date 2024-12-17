ZZ Top founder serenaded by Allegiant Stadium crowd

The Raiders presented guitar great Billy F. Gibbons with a birthday cake on his 75th birthday Monday.

Billy F. Gibbons is shown performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats

Billy F. Gibbons is OK with the happy birthday wishes.

“But that 75, I don’t know …” the rock legend said Monday night prior to performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium.

Nonetheless, that was the ZZ Top founders’ birthday on Monday.

The Raiders presented Gibbons with a birthday cake with a silver “75” at the top after The BFG’s rocked an otherwise indifferent “Monday Night Football” crowd. Flanked by many Raiderettes, in-game announcer Sibley Scoles led a sing-along of “Happy Birthday to You.”

Joined by sidemen Mike Flanigin on bass and Chris Layton on drums, Gibbons cranked out such ZZ Top hits as “She’s Got Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

As a surprise to Gibbons, the team ordered a two-tiered, silver-and-black cake decorated with a portrait of Gibbons, a half-dozen little footballs and the “75.” That was the number worn by Howie Long, who was also known to rock the house.

