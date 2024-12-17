46°F
ZZ Top founder serenaded by Allegiant Stadium crowd

Billy F. Gibbons is shown performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats
Billy F. Gibbons is shown performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats
Billy F. Gibbons is shown performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats
Billy F. Gibbons is shown with Raiderettes and in-game announcer Sibley Scoles, who serenaded Gibbons on his 75th birthday at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats
The cake commemorating Billy Gibbons' 75th birthday is shown at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats
Billy F. Gibbons is shown performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats
Billy F. Gibbons is shown performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review/Journal) @JohnnyKats
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2024 - 8:04 pm
 

Billy F. Gibbons is OK with the happy birthday wishes.

“But that 75, I don’t know …” the rock legend said Monday night prior to performing at halftime of the Raiders-Falcons game at Allegiant Stadium.

Nonetheless, that was the ZZ Top founders’ birthday on Monday.

The Raiders presented Gibbons with a birthday cake with a silver “75” at the top after The BFG’s rocked an otherwise indifferent “Monday Night Football” crowd. Flanked by many Raiderettes, in-game announcer Sibley Scoles led a sing-along of “Happy Birthday to You.”

Joined by sidemen Mike Flanigin on bass and Chris Layton on drums, Gibbons cranked out such ZZ Top hits as “She’s Got Legs,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

As a surprise to Gibbons, the team ordered a two-tiered, silver-and-black cake decorated with a portrait of Gibbons, a half-dozen little footballs and the “75.” That was the number worn by Howie Long, who was also known to rock the house.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

