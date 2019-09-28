5 great ways to get your cinnamon fix in Las Vegas

Broken Yolk Cafe
The flavors of a cinnamon roll take on pancake form in Broken Yolk Cafe’s Cinna-Cakes — cinnamon-swirl pancakes glazed with cream cream icing and topped with more cinnamon, $7.95 for a short stack of two or $8.95 for a full stack of three.
6805 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 702-617-9655, thebrokenyolkcafe.com
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Yardbird’s Southern-comfort cobbler changes with the seasons; currently peaches are the stars of this dessert served with vanilla ice cream in a Florentine almond cookie bowl with a sweet cinnamon puff-pastry twist, $25.
The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com
Bok Bok Chicken
The diverse flavors of the Mediterranean region are showcased at Bok Bok, including the dessert gatnaboor, a light, not-too-sweet Armenian rice pudding with cinnamon and rosewater, $3.50.
Multiple locations, bokbokchicken.com
Sushisamba
The quinoa waffles at Sushisamba are made in-house and served with fresh fruit, kuromitsu (black sugar syrup) and vanilla-cinnamon butter, $15 at weekend brunch.
Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-607-0700, sushisamba.com
Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill
Sugarcane’s torrijas is a dessert of French toast soaked in dulce de leche and served with maple caramelized apples and cinnamon ice cream, $12.
The Venetian, 702-414-2263, venetian.com
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.