(Chris Wessling)

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

There are 16 Del Frisco’s locations nationwide, but Las Vegas is the only one where you’ll find the portabella lump crab stack. Sous chef Kai Stockton’s creation layers chopped mushrooms atop a helping of avocado and jumbo lump crab meat and finishes it with pickled shallots and sweet soy aioli, $16.

3925 Paradise Road, 702-796-0063, delfriscos.com

EDO Gastro Tapas & Wine

Chinatown’s much-buzzed-about Spanish spot is quickly becoming a popular destination for vegans as well as omnivores, thanks to chef Oscar Amador’s expanding plant-based menu. One example of the TLC he devotes to those offerings is a plate of maitake and shimeji mushrooms, sautéed with al ajillo, set atop a puree of lemon verbena and cauliflower, drizzled with garlic and shishito-infused olive oil, and topped with micro-parsley, $9.

3400 S. Jones Blvd., 702-641-1345, edotapas.com

Carson Kitchen

The pioneering downtown restaurant continues to be among the neighborhood’s best, thanks to dishes such as the wild mushroom flatbread. Chef Scott Simon tops it with a blend of brown beech, white beech and cremini mushrooms, as well as smoked mozzarella, pickled tomatoes and tikka masala, $13.

124 S. Sixth St. (entrance on Carson Avenue), 702-473-9523, carsonkitchen.com

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway

Chef Billy DeMarco adds a gourmet touch to his creamy Parmesan grits by mixing in an assortment of mushrooms including beech, trumpet and cremini. The dish is finished with assorted mushroom toppings and garnished with chives and truffle oil, $11 a la carte, or included in the $42 Butler Brunch.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-7375, wynnlasvegas.com

Mesa Grill

Bobby Flay’s Caesars Palace flagship puts his signature Southwestern spin on mushrooms in its cremini quesadilla. In addition to the ’shrooms, it’s made with fontina and ricotta cheese and topped with a fried egg and salsa verde, $17.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7731, mesagrill.com