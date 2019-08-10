Tao Group

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

This Downtown Summerlin Mexican spot uses artichokes to flavor one of its queso fundito dips. They blend cream cheese and other melted cheeses with artichoke hearts and slices of jalapeno, $15.

11020 Lavender Hill Drive, Downtown Summerlin, 702-982-0111, panchosrestaurant.com

Restaurant Guy Savoy

Going to one of the finest restaurants in the nation just for soup may seem a bit crazy. But Savoy’s artichoke and black truffle soup with shaved parmesan and a side of mushroom brioche with black truffle butter has been a signature of the Paris master for over 30 years, and is well worth the trip, $75.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7286, caesars.com

North Italia

The grilled artichoke is just one small reason this national chain has taken Summerlin by storm. When it’s available, the prickly vegetable is grilled to a nice char that pairs with ingredients such as sea salt, truffle, lemon aioli and grana padano, $14.

1069 N. Rampart Blvd., 702-507-0972, northitaliarestaurant.com

Grimaldi’s

Marinated artichoke is just one of four styles of bruschetta offered at this brick-oven pizza chain. You can mix and match it with the others: marinated mushroom & roasted red pepper, classic tomato & basil, roasted red pepper & ricotta, $11 for a trio, $8 during the daily social hour, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com

Lavo Italian Restaurant

The Tao Group’s Italian spot at Palazzo uses artichoke to adorn one of its brick-oven pizzas. The spinach and artichoke variety is also topped with mozzarella, roasted garlic, black olives and mushrooms, $24 at dinner, or a $4 add-on to the $50 Endless Italian Brunch Buffet.

Palazzo, 702-791-1800, lavolv.com

