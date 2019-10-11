5 pecan treats in Las Vegas that pack on the flavor

Pecans perk up these desserts and breakfast dishes found in the Las Vegas Valley.

Pecans are just one of the ingredients in Ri Ra’s Knickerbocker Glory sundae, which is made with vanilla ice cream, layered with strawberries, pineapple, raspberry sauce and chocolate sauce and topped with a wafer cookie, $9.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com

Leave the cannoli and take Buddy V’s Butter Pecan Bread Pudding, which is made with banana-rum toffee sauce, vanilla gelato, candied pecans and a chocolate-covered pizzella, $9.

The Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-607-2355; venetian.com

Those who have to avoid gluten can still indulge in the Double Chocolate Brownie Sundae at Lagasse’s, which is served with vanilla ice cream, house-made chocolate sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream, $9.

Palazzo, 702-607-2665, emerilsrestaurants.com

With plenty of fiber-rich pecans — plus bananas, cranberries and flax and chia seeds — Proteinhouse’s loaded oatmeal is designed to provide a feeling of fullness without a sugar crash, $6.

9555 S. Eastern Ave., 702-816-3443, protein-house.com

STK’s fresh-from-the-kitchen doughnuts are finished with a maple glaze and candied pecans, $15.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

