Here’s a novel idea: Instead of an English muffin, the Nautica Benedict at Tableau starts with cream-cheese bialys, which are topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs and chive hollandaise, $27.Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-3330, wynnlasvegas.com

The Italian-style Benedict on The Factory Kitchen’s new weekend brunch menu starts with rounds of crisp polenta and is topped with poached eggs, cotechino Italian pork sausage, creamed chard and hollandaise, $19 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday). The Venetian, 702-414-1222, venetian.com

Maxie’s Eggs Benedict boxes, which are served in hollowed-out loaves of brioche, come in several varieties, including one with applewood-smoked bacon, poached eggs, sliced tomato and hollandaise sauce, $16.The Linq Promenade, 702-754-4400, maxieslv.com

Du-par’s takes a different approach in making its eggs Benedict stand out by piling it with hand-carved turkey and avocado, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, $12.99.Suncoast, 702-636-7111, suncoastcasino.com

When San Diego-based Broken Yolk opens its Las Vegas offshoot at 6 a.m. Monday, the menu will include the Golden State Benedict, an English muffin with sliced grilled tomato, avocado, applewood-smoked bacon and poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and sriracha, $16.32. Town Square, 702-617-9655, thebrokenyolkcafe.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.