Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery

This salad, which is part of Pasta Shop’s prix-fixe summer menu, has wild greens topped with watermelon, red onion, feta cheese, honey-sesame almonds and a choice of chicken or shrimp and is dressed with a house-made balsamic vinaigrette. The $30 three-course menu is available through Aug. 31.

2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson; 702-451-1893, pastashop.com

Trustworthy Brewing Co.

The new Trustworthy stacks red and yellow watermelon, piles it with arugula, sprinkles it with roasted pepitas and shaved Parmesan and drizzles on a balsamic vinaigrette, $14.

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, 702-607-2337, trustworthybrewingco.com

Smoked Burgers & BBQ

You can have your refreshing melon and drink it, too, in the Watermelon Fresh at Smoked. It combines New Amsterdam Vodka, watermelon liqueur, simple syrup and fresh watermelon and is finished with a frozen watermelon cube, $15.

Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-836-2096, smokedburgersandbbq.com

Holsteins Shakes & Buns

Sure, you’ve had chicken wings, but how about pork wings? Pigs can fly in the form of Holsteins’ pork wings, which are tossed in chili sauce and served with watermelon and a jicama and green pepper salad, $14.50.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7940, holsteinsburgers.com

Eureka!

This salad on the summer seasonal menu at Eureka! combines chunks of watermelon with grilled chicken, arugula, kale, cucumbers, roasted beets, dried cranberries, walnuts, feta, pickled red onions, balsamic glaze and mint, tossed in a lemon vinaigrette, $13.50.

520 E. Fremont St., 702-570-3660, eurekarestaurantgroup.com

