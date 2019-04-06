5 places in Las Vegas that prove you can fry just about anything

Credit: Station Casinos

Credit: SkinnyFATS

Credit: Yardbird

Credit: Other Mama

Credit: Madison Freedle

Other Mama

You’ll have to look past the menu to the chalkboard full of specials for chef Dan Krohmer’s chicken-fried lobster, which has been listed there for a while and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The half lobster with Southern-style breading comes with a green salad and house-made remoulade. ($25) 3655 S. Durango Drive, 702-463-8382, othermamalv.com.

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen

Texas Station’s new barbecue joint will fry just about anything, as evidenced by the chicken-fried ribs. But the masterpiece is, without a doubt, the Bacon & Eggs: a trio of deviled eggs with deep-fried whites that sit atop stacks of fried onions, with a slice of jalapeno-candied bacon. ($6) Texas Station, 702-631-1000, texasstation.sclv.com.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House

Leave it to Emeril Lagasse to offer frog legs in a gourmet restaurant. His version is lightly battered and fried and served on a bed of shaved celery ribbons with a side of spicy Creole tomato glaze ($15). MGM Grand, 702-891-7374, emerilsrestaruants.com.

Yardbird Southern Table

For deep-fried dessert, Twinkies are an obvious choice. But don’t overlook the State Fair Fry, which consists of Oreos battered with doughnut dough, rolled in Rice Krispies and fried to perfection. ($10) Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com.

SkinnyFATS

Look to the happy side of the menu, rather than the healthy side, for the fried pickle chips. Prepared with Cajun seasoning, they’re accompanied by a side of Chipotle aioli dipping sauce. ($6) Multiple locations, skinnyfats.com.