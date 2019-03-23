5 places in Las Vegas to get a whole lot of fish

(Boathouse Asian Eatery)

Whole Dover Sole (Christina Slaton)

(TAO Group)

(Anthony Mair)

(Jamie Biondo)

Boathouse Asian Eatery

Palace Station’s pan-Asian restaurant offers a couple of whole fish options. The striped bass, which feeds up to four people, is steamed with ginger, onion and soy. $69.

Palace Station, 702-367-2481, palacestation.sclv.com

Tao

The chef’s Crispy Snapper in the Sand is marinated, crispy fried and wok-tossed fish with a blend of aromatics that includes black beans, shallots, Fresno chilis, olives, crispy garlic and Chinese five-spice. It’s then served inside the whole fried fish bone, garnished with cilantro leaves and served with a cilantro dip. $42.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-388-8338, taolasvegas.com

Michael Mina

When the chef revamped his eponymous flagship restaurant, he added a Market List menu of the day’s fresh catches prepared whole in a variety of styles. Among them is spice-crusted and fried fish with bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, coconut-green curry. (Fish pictured is madai.) Market price.

Bellagio, 866-259-7111, michaelmina.net

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

The crabs may get most of the attention here, but Joe’s offers plenty of other great seafood, including whole Dover sole. The fish is filleted tableside and served with brown butter sauce. $50.

The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-792-9222, joes.net/las-vegas

Catch

Aria’s seafood spot offers a presentation of branzino that’s as photogenic as its stunning dining room. The oven-roasted fish is prepared and presented with pattypan squash, baby zucchini, heirloom tomatoes, roasted long-stem artichokes and arugula, in citrus vinaigrette. $94.

Aria, 702-590-7111, aria.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.