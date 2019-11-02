5 places in Las Vegas to get elegant eggplant

Delightful, versatile vegetable can be a main course, side dish or accompaniment.

(Flower Child)

(Flower Child)

Bok Bok Chicken

Mutabbal is a Lebanese spin on baba ganoush: a smoky dip made with tahini, garlic and just a touch of yogurt. It’s served on its own with pita, or as an accompaniment to any Bok Bok plate, $6 or $3.50.

Various locations, bokbokchicken.com

Estiatorio Milos

The signature item at this Greek seafood restaurant is actually a veggie appetizer. The Milos Special features layers of light and crispy fried zucchini and eggplant surrounding creamy tzatziki, accompanied by Greek kefalograviera cheese, $33.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7930, cosmopoitanlasvegas.com

VegeNation

While eggplant parmigiana is a popular vegetarian dish, VegeNation’s eggplant stack takes it a step further, to fully vegan. It’s accomplished without sacrificing flavor by layering the eggplant with house-made cashew ricotta cheese and topping it with melted vegan mozzarella and New York-style tomato gravy, $13.

616 E. Carson Ave., 702-366-8515; 10075 Eastern Ave., 702-527-7663, vegenationlv.com

Mott 32

Palazzo’s high-end Chinese spot is known for beautifully executed traditional Chinese cuisine. Its braised eggplant comes with minced pork and chili peppers, garnished with scallions, $20.

Palazzo, 702-607-3232, venetian.com

Flower Child

Known for its healthy fare, this spot in Summerlin’s Rampart Commons offers sugar snaps and Japanese eggplant as a side dish to complement any entree. The dish is prepared with Thai basil, cashew and a little jalapeno for kick, $4 add-on to your entree.

1007 Rampart Blvd., 702-507-2545, iamflowerchild.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.