5 places in Las Vegas where they do amazin’ Cajun

A spicy prime-rib rub, a couple of seafood gumbos, a plate of blackened catfish and a stacked sandwich. Are you hungry yet?

New on Bailiwick’s menu, the House Stack Sandwich is sliced Cajun-spiced grilled chicken breast piled with applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, ranch mayonnaise, tomato, lettuce and Gouda on a sprouted-grain roll, $14.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

Brigg’s Oyster Co.

This spot’s seafood gumbo delivers authentic Big Easy flavor with lobster, shrimp, crab, andouille sausage, okra and rice, $23.

Suncoast, 702-636-7111, suncoastcasino.com

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl serves its blackened Cajun catfish — made by a method invented in the cradle of Cajun food — with traditional accompaniments of collard greens with bacon and mashed potatoes, $19.50.

The Linq Promenade, 702-862-2695, brooklynbowl.com

Oyster Bar

The Oyster Bar’s gumbo has a few modern touches, such as free-range chicken, but the andouille sausage, fried okra and rice reveal its classic roots, $19.

Hard Rock Hotel, 702-693-5000. hardrockhotel.com

Primarily Prime Rib

The prime-rib restaurant’s blackened Cajun cut is 10 ounces, slow roasted and served with salad or cup of soup and potato or vegetables, $23.95.

South Point, 702-797-8075, southpointcasino.com