The lounge/restaurant in Park MGM’s boutique hotel property presents two preparations at two temperatures in its Hot and Cold Oysters. The hot ones are broiled with parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs, while their chilly counterparts are raw on the half shell topped with apple “snow,” $34.

NoMad Hotel at Park MGM, 3772 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 855-788-6775, nomadlasvegas.com

Shawn McClain presents Naked Cowboy oysters from Long Island two ways at his Mandalay Bay restaurant. You can get them raw, with a tequila mignonette and Tabasco gel (pictured), or grilled tableside on charcoal with chimichurri and lemon, $21 for six.

Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-632-7558, mandalaybay.com

Both locations of these local Louisiana kitchens offer New Orleans-style char-broiled oysters in their appetizer section. The chef flames them on the half shell with two house-made marinades and Pecorino Romano cheese before bringing them, sizzling, to your table, $14 for six, $24 for 12.

241 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-227-5652; 1220 N. Town Center Drive, 702-871-5652, lolaslasvegas.com

Sparrow + Wolf

Chef Brian Howard shows off his creativity in three of the four styles of oysters he offers at his critically acclaimed Chinatown restaurant. They can be ordered with warm shiitake mushroom and lap cheong vinaigrette, touched with kizami wasabi butter and celery root, grilled with miso and lemon or, of course, straight-up raw, $3-$4 each.

4480 Spring Mountain Road, 702-790-2147, sparrowandwolflv.com

Boulder Station’s steakhouse does a tremendous job of preserving several old-school classics that are often overlooked by flavor-of-the-month newcomers. Among those, a classic preparation of oysters Rockefeller that’s unrivaled in our valley, $13 for six.

Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway, 702-432-7743, boulderstation.sclv.com