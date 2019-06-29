Artisan Pasta Ann (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For those who like their spinach in noodle form, try this family-run Henderson spot’s Artisan Pasta Ann. Named after owner Ann Alenik, it’s spinach pappardelle in scampi sauce, with grilled shrimp, feta cheese and fresh tomatoes, $27.

2525 Horizon Ridge Parkway, 702-451-1893, pastashop.com

The Juice Standard

The collection of cold-pressed juices at its four locations contain more fruits and vegetables than some grocery store produce sections. But for your maximum dose of spinach, try the Bee Resilient, which also includes romaine, cucumber, kale, parsley, microgreens, lemon and ginger and packs 12 grams of protein to build lean muscle, $10.

Multiple locations, thejuicestandard.com

Canyon Ranch Grill

Located inside Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, the Grill offers a Spinach Cobb Salad by chef Pete Ghione. Clocking in at just 380 calories (if you’re counting), it includes cucumber, red onion, blueberries, heirloom tomatoes, chickpeas, ranch dressing and chicken, with the option of substituting tofu (as shown in the photo), $19.

Palazzo, 702-607-2533, canyonranch.com

Jaleo

The espinacas a la cantalana is a traditional dish in Spain’s Catalonia region. It combines sautéed spinach with sweet caramelized apples, raisins and roasted pine nuts, $12.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7950, jaelo.com

Mr. Lucky’s 24/7

The obvious choice at the Hard Rock’s 24-hour diner would be the spinach dip. But why not get a bit more creative and get your greens in a baked egg blend of tomatoes, onions, peppers and parmesan cheese? $14.

The Hard Rock Hotel, 702-693-5592, hardrockhotel.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.