5 spots to enjoy wings in Las Vegas

Wing King

Those who want to prove how tough they are come here to take the “Hell Challenge” of eating 12 wings coated in the 9,000,000-Scoville-unit hell sauce. But there are plenty of other options, including the vegan-friendly, non-GMO, soy “wings” available in 100 different flavors.

4235 S. Fort Apache Road, 702-431-9464, wingkinglv.com

Pok Pok Wing

Chef Andy Ricker admits getting Middle America to embrace wings seasoned in Vietnamese fish sauce has been “a little challenging,” but adds that “once you get them to try it, they come around to it, because the stuff’s delicious.” You can try them in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Block 16 Urban Food Hall, $15.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Topgolf

There’s no fighting over drumsticks and “flats” when you get the dry-rubbed, 24-hour citrus-brined, vinaigrette drizzled Backyard Wings at Topgolf. Instead, they come to your driving bay as large, whole wing segments, which can be split apart as you choose, $14.

4627 Koval Lane, 702-933-8458, topgolf.com/lasvegas

Pin Kaow

These neighborhood spots offer two Thai twists on chicken wings: fried with sweet chili sauce, and stuffed. The latter come deboned and packed with minced pork, glass noodles and vegetables, $10.

1974 N. Rainbow Blvd., 702-638-2746, or 9530 S. Eastern Ave., 702-407-1188, pinkaow.com

Robert Irvine’s Public House

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine offers wings three different ways in his Tropicana restaurant. You can get them with Blue Flame wing sauce, his signature RI BBQ sauce, or with an Asian flair in the General Tso style, $14 for six, $24 for 12.

Tropicana Las Vegas, 702-739-2307, troplv.com