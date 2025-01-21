49°F
A guide to Las Vegas hotel-casino buffets

Sous Chef Tanner Gross puts out vegetables for guests to choose from at the Mongolian Grill at ...
Sous Chef Tanner Gross puts out vegetables for guests to choose from at the Mongolian Grill at the Garden Buffet at the South Point in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal
This is a sampling of buffets and brunches offered at hotel-casinos around the valley. The information below is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Unless indicated, prices do not include tax or gratuity. Times and prices may vary during special events and holidays.

Bellagio

The Buffet: brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, $54.99; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $54.99; seafood dinner, 1-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $79.99. Children 5 and younger eat for free; ages 6 to 11 dine for half price. bellagio.com

Caesars Palace

Bacchanal Buffet: brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and Monday, $64.99; crab brunch, 1-3 p.m. Thursday and Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $79.99; dinner, 3:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $79.99; 3-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $84.99. caesarspalace.com

Circus Circus

Circus Buffet: brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $30.99; dinner, 4:30-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $32.99. circuscircus.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Wicked Spoon: all-day brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; Monday-Friday, $47; Saturday-Sunday, $54. Children 4 and younger eat for free. Bottomless mimosas, Champagne, bloody marys or Bud Light draft packages available for additional $30 (90-minute limit). cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Excalibur

Excalibur Buffet: weekday brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $31.99; weekend brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, $37.99; mimosa brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $42.99. Children 4 and younger eat for free. excalibur.com

Luxor

The Buffet: weekday brunch, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, $31.99 ($26.99 for locals); weekend brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $37.99. luxor.com

MGM Grand

MGM Grand Buffet: breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon and lunch noon-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $31.99, and Friday, $37.99; mimosa brunch Saturday-Sunday, $42.99. Children 5 and younger eat for free. mgmgrand.com

Main Street Station

Garden Court Buffet: brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., daily; Monday-Friday, $23.99; Saturday-Sunday, $26.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $32.99. Children 3 and younger dine for free; ages 4 to 10 dine for half price. mainstreetcasino.com

Palms

A.Y.C.E. Buffet: brunch, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, $42.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday, $46.99; all-you-can-eat lobster, 3-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, $79.99; prime rib and snow crab, 4-10 p.m. Friday, $52.99. palms.com

Rampart Casino

Market Place Buffet: lunch, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, $21.99; Champagne brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $33.99; deli night, 4-8 p.m. Monday, $32.99; fiesta night, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, $32.99; aloha night, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, $32.99; prime rib dinner buffet, 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday, $32.99, with all-you-can-drink beer and wine for an additional $7.99. A club card member discount is available. theresortatsummerlin.com

South Point

Garden Buffet: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, $18.95 (includes bottomless bloody marys); lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday (to 2 p.m. Friday), $24.95; prime rib and Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $33.95 (includes bottomless mimosas); prime rib dinner, 4-9 p.m. Saturday-Thursday, $33.95; seafood night with prime rib, 3-9 p.m. Friday, $52.95 (includes two glasses of wine, red sangria or draft beer). Children 3 and younger dine for free; ages 4 to 8 dine for half price. A club card member discount is available. southpointcasino.com

Westgate Las Vegas

Fresh Buffet: breakfast, 7-11 a.m. daily, $19.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, $22.99. westgatelasvegas.com

Wynn Las Vegas

The Buffet: gourmet brunch, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, $59.99; gourmet seafood dinner, 1-9 p.m. daily, $79.99. Endless pours available for an additional $32.99 for ages 21 and up. wynnlasvegas.com

