A guide to Las Vegas hotel-casino buffets
A variety of buffets and brunches are offered at properties around the Las Vegas Valley.
This is a sampling of buffets and brunches offered at hotel-casinos around the valley. The information below is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Unless indicated, prices do not include tax or gratuity. Times and prices may vary during special events and holidays.
Bellagio
The Buffet: brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, $54.99; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $54.99; seafood dinner, 1-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $79.99. Children 5 and younger eat for free; ages 6 to 11 dine for half price. bellagio.com
Caesars Palace
Bacchanal Buffet: brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and Monday, $64.99; crab brunch, 1-3 p.m. Thursday and Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $79.99; dinner, 3:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $79.99; 3-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $84.99. caesarspalace.com
Circus Circus
Circus Buffet: brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $30.99; dinner, 4:30-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $32.99. circuscircus.com
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Wicked Spoon: all-day brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; Monday-Friday, $47; Saturday-Sunday, $54. Children 4 and younger eat for free. Bottomless mimosas, Champagne, bloody marys or Bud Light draft packages available for additional $30 (90-minute limit). cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Excalibur
Excalibur Buffet: weekday brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $31.99; weekend brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, $37.99; mimosa brunch, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $42.99. Children 4 and younger eat for free. excalibur.com
Luxor
The Buffet: weekday brunch, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, $31.99 ($26.99 for locals); weekend brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $37.99. luxor.com
MGM Grand
MGM Grand Buffet: breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon and lunch noon-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, $31.99, and Friday, $37.99; mimosa brunch Saturday-Sunday, $42.99. Children 5 and younger eat for free. mgmgrand.com
Main Street Station
Garden Court Buffet: brunch, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., daily; Monday-Friday, $23.99; Saturday-Sunday, $26.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $32.99. Children 3 and younger dine for free; ages 4 to 10 dine for half price. mainstreetcasino.com
Palms
A.Y.C.E. Buffet: brunch, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, $42.99; dinner, 4-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sunday, $46.99; all-you-can-eat lobster, 3-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, $79.99; prime rib and snow crab, 4-10 p.m. Friday, $52.99. palms.com
Rampart Casino
Market Place Buffet: lunch, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, $21.99; Champagne brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $33.99; deli night, 4-8 p.m. Monday, $32.99; fiesta night, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, $32.99; aloha night, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, $32.99; prime rib dinner buffet, 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday, $32.99, with all-you-can-drink beer and wine for an additional $7.99. A club card member discount is available. theresortatsummerlin.com
South Point
Garden Buffet: breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Monday-Friday, $18.95 (includes bottomless bloody marys); lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday (to 2 p.m. Friday), $24.95; prime rib and Champagne brunch, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $33.95 (includes bottomless mimosas); prime rib dinner, 4-9 p.m. Saturday-Thursday, $33.95; seafood night with prime rib, 3-9 p.m. Friday, $52.95 (includes two glasses of wine, red sangria or draft beer). Children 3 and younger dine for free; ages 4 to 8 dine for half price. A club card member discount is available. southpointcasino.com
Westgate Las Vegas
Fresh Buffet: breakfast, 7-11 a.m. daily, $19.99; lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. daily, $22.99. westgatelasvegas.com
Wynn Las Vegas
The Buffet: gourmet brunch, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. daily, $59.99; gourmet seafood dinner, 1-9 p.m. daily, $79.99. Endless pours available for an additional $32.99 for ages 21 and up. wynnlasvegas.com