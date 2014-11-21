A La Carte, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2014

Dining events and news from across the valley.

DISTILL, ELIXIR AND REMEDY’S TO COLLECT TOYS FOR CASA FOUNDATION

Distill, Elixir and Remedy’s plan to collect toys this holiday season for children assisted by the CASA Foundation. The foundation helps young children who have been abused and neglected and now are in the foster care system in Clark County.

In addition to collecting toys, Remedy’s, 3265 St. Rose Parkway, and Distill, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., plan to host fundraising parties Dec. 6 with a backyard barbecue featuring burgers and hot dogs. Proceeds are set to go to the foundation.

All toys donated are set to be given away at the foundation’s Angel Tree Winter Celebration, scheduled for Dec. 13. All toys must be new and unwrapped. Along with the Summerlin Distill and St. Rose Remedy’s, toy donations can be made at the following locations: Distill Southern Highlands, 4830 W. Pyle Ave.; Elixir, 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway; and Remedy’s, 530 Conestoga Way.

For more information on the CASA Foundation, visit casafoundationlv.org.

PT’S TO TAKE PART IN HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE

PT’s Entertainment Group, operators of PT’s, Sierra Gold and Sean Patrick’s taverns, plans to support 98.5 KLUC’s 16th annual Chet Buchanan & The Morning Zoo Toy Drive as its holiday charity. New, unwrapped toys, children’s bikes, gift cards and monetary donations are being accepted at any of the 43 PT’s or Sierra Gold locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 10 to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada, which in turn distributes toys to more than 50 local youth organizations.

For more information and locations, visit pteglv.com.

DISTILL PLANS EXTENDED WEEKEND BRUNCH

Distill A Local Bar, 10820 W. Charleston Blvd., plans to offer an extended brunch featuring new items, a Bloody Mary bar and mimosa bottle service from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit distillbar.com or call 702-534-1400.

MOB MUSEUM TO HOST BOSS OF THE BARS CONTEST

The Mob Museum, plans to host its second annual Boss of the Bars contest at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the historic courtroom at the museum, 300 Stewart Ave.

Qualifying rounds are set to being at 7:30 p.m. The bar with the best Prohibition era-inspired cocktail will be awarded the Repeal Day Cup.

For reservations, call 702-229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org/archives/category/events.

COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF TO RAISE FUNDS TO FIGHT PANCREATIC CANCER

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf plans to raise funds for the fight against pancreatic cancer by participating in Giving Tuesday Dec. 2. Free holiday specialty drinks will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Strip locations and from 2 to 6 p.m. at all neighborhood locations.

For locations, visit coffeebean.com.

SOUTH POINT EATERIES TO SERVE SPECIAL NFR MENUS

Several restaurants at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plan to offer special menus in honor of the National Finals Rodeo. Special menu options are set to be offered in Primarily Prime Rib and Silverado Steakhouse, as well as Don Vito’s Italian, which will transform into Don Vito’s Steakhouse, a replica of Silverado Steakhouse with matching menu options, Dec. 3-14.

For more information or reservations, visit southpointcasino.com or call 702-796-7111.

BOYD PROPERTIES PLAN NFR-THEMED MENUS

Several Boyd Gaming properties plan to feature special dining menus in honor of the National Finals Rodeo, set for Dec. 4-13. Specials are planned at Triple 7 at Main Street Station, Tony Roma’s at the Fremont Hotel, The Cafe at the Suncoast and Prime Rib Loft, Courtyard Cafe and Coasta Cantina at The Orleans.

All casino bars are set to feature $2 Miller Light and Miller Genuine Draft and $4 Jim Beam Fire, Jack Daniels and Jack Daniel’s Honey shots during the festivities.

For more information, visit boydgaming.com.

ULTIMO —A WEEKEND OF EXCELLENCE EVENTS PLANNED DEC. 5-7 AT THE VENETIAN

The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to host Ultimo — A Weekend of Excellence culinary events Dec. 5-7. For the full schedule, visit venetian.com/ultimo.

For tickets, visit venetian.com or palazzo.com, or call 702-414-9000.

HOLIDAY TOURS, TASTINGS EXPERIENCES TO BENEFIT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada plans to host its fourth annual Suite Holidays Tours and Tastings Experiences from 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 6. Guests are invited to tour exclusive accommodations at nine Strip properties. Culinary creations by signature chefs and wine and cocktail selections by hotel sommeliers also are planned.

Proceeds will benefit Junior Achievement programs. Individual tickets are $150. To purchase tickets online, visit jalasvegas.org.

FERRARO’S PLANS FIVE-COURSE WINE DINNER DEC. 10

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, plans to host a Tartufi e Nebbiolo — Una Coppia Perfetta (Truffles and Nebbiolo — a Perfect Match) five-course wine dinner Dec. 10. Tickets are $275. For reservations, call 702-364-5300.

GIMME SOME SUGAR TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THREE SQUARE DEC. 16

Gimme Some Sugar Bake Shoppe, 19 S. Stephanie St., No. 160, plans to welcome Santa Claus from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 for an evening of holiday fun to benefit Three Square food bank. Canned food donations will be accepted, and with each donation, children can sit with Santa and will receive a free fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie. For a $10 monetary donation, children can receive a keepsake photo with Santa, courtesy of Shutterbooth.

For more information, call 702-882-2537 or visit gimmesomesugarlv.com. For more information about Three Square, visit threesquare.org.

HOUSE OF BLUES HAPPY ANNIVERSARY HOUR TO SUPPORT LOCAL CHARITIES

The Foundation Room at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to support 22 local charities through its Happy Anniversary Hour in December and January. Events are scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. and are open to the public, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the corresponding charity.

Guests must be 21 or older, and a dress code is enforced. There are open dates in January for charities interested in getting involved. Dates are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so organizations are advised to sign up early by emailing Holmes Pooser at House of Blues at homiepooser@livenation.com.

Happy hours are scheduled for: Dec. 2, Dress for Success; Dec. 4, Cultural Arts Training Foundation; Dec. 7, Cupcake Girls; Dec. 9, Hero School; Dec. 14, Cure 4 the Kids Foundation; Dec. 16, Shine Foundation; Dec. 17, National Atomic Testing Museum; Dec. 18, Las Vegas Blues Society; Dec. 21, Vegas Shepherd Rescue; and Dec. 30, Patrick Kelly Youth Foundation.

To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/mvcms34.

PIERO’S ITALIAN CUISINE OFFERS FRESH STONE CRAB FOR HOLIDAYS

Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is offering fresh Florida stone crab for pickup or same-day delivery. A traditional dinner order priced at $90 contains 1½ pounds of stone crab, which equals five to six large claws. A la carte orders are $15 per claw. There is a $15 to-go fee. Orders are available for pickup, and a $25 charge will be applied for local deliveries. Out-of-state deliveries will incur standard overnight fees.

Order in person or call 702-369-2305 or email reservations@pieorscuisine.com.

BORDER GRILL TO OFFER BRUNCH AT NEW FORUM SHOPS LOCATION

Border Grill plans to offer its Border Brunch at its new location inside The Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and features unlimited small plates. For $10 more, guests can add bottomless mimosas.

For reservations, call 702-854-6700.

MADE L.V. LAUNCHES SUNDAY BRUNCH

Made L.V. at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, is now offering Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The brunch menu features favorites such as Bacon Cheddar Biscuits, along with Big Easy Benedict, Breakfast Tacos, “Old Fashion” French Toast Sticks and Steak & Eggs with Wagyu skirt steak. Bottomless mimosas are an additional $20 per person.

For reservations, call 702-722-2000. For more information, visit made-lv.com.

ELIXIR ANNOUNCES NEW MENU ITEMS, EXTENDS DAILY SPECIALS

Elixir, 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, announces new menu items and the extension of daily specials to include lunch and dinner. An outdoor barbecue celebration is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays with hamburgers and hot dogs off the grill for $5 on the patio.

Lunch specials for fall include four-cheese grilled cheese and a cup of soup for $7.99 on Mondays and pepperoni calzone for $8.99 on Tuesdays. Dinner specials start at 5 p.m. and include full rack of baby back ribs with fries and coleslaw for $13.99 on Mondays and chicken piccata for $12.99 on Tuesdays.

New on the menu are Avocado Egg Rolls, Calamari Straws, Asian Chicken Salad, Fajita Salad, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Chicken Dinner and Chicken Parmesan. Prices range from $8.99 to $11.99.

For more information, visit elixirlounge.net or call 702-272-0000.

COMMISSARY LATIN KITCHEN OFFERS LOCALS DISCOUNT

During November and December, locals can receive 50 percent off regular priced menu items at The Commissary Latin Kitchen and S+O Restaurant at the Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St., with valid I.D. and a My Points Downtown Grand membership.

Through Nov. 29, The Commissary plans to offer Thanksgiving-inspired weekly specials, including rotisserie turkey torta with spicy cranberry sauce, turkey tacos, turkey burgers and seasonal sides.

For more information, visit downtowngrand.com.

RI RA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER SPECIALS

Ri Ra Irish Pub in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3930 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to feature the Dark’n Stormy cocktail for $8 in November, with Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, ginger beer and lime. Beef and Guinness stew will be $15.95.

During November, locals can enjoy 40 percent off lunch and dinner items Fridays with a valid Nevada ID.

For more information, visit rira.com/las-vegas.

SILVER SEVENS OFFERS NOVEMBER DINING SPECIALS

Silver Sevens, 4100 Paradise Road, plans to serve crab-stuffed top sirloin through November in the Sterling Spoon Cafe for $12.99 for those with an A-Play Club Card and $15.99 without a card. The entree comes with a choice of two sides and is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

HONEY SALT, MADE L.V. TO OFFER MILITARY DISCOUNT IN NOVEMBER

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., and Made L.V. in Tivoli Village, 450 S. Rampart Blvd., are offering a 15 percent discount to any military personnel, both retired or active, with a valid military ID during November.

HOUSE OF BLUES DINERS CAN HELP FOOD DRIVE IN NOVEMBER

Crossroads at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to collect non-perishable food items from guests for the Feed the Souls Food Drive to benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission through November. Guests who donate items will receive 20 percent off their food bill and be entered into a raffle for show tickets.

PANEVINO TO MARK VEGAN MONTH WITH SPECIAL OFFER

Panevino, 246 Via Antonio Ave., plans to celebrate Vegan Month through November by offering guests who purchase any entree from the plant-based menu a free vegan dessert.

Among the plant-based menu’s offerings is the signature spinach and ricotta gnocchi, which choice of sauce: oil-free creamy vodka tomato, fresh tomato or crispy sage and extra-virgin olive oil. Other items include grilled vegetable lasagna and organic “meatloaf” and mashed potatoes featuring a meatless-blend of organic legumes, wild mushrooms and herbs.

For reservations, call 702-222-2400 or visit panevinolasvegas.com.

DOM DEMARCO’S PIZZERIA & BAR TO OFFER HALF-OFF WINES

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar, 9785 W. Charleston Blvd., is offering half off all wines by the glass on Mondays.

For more information, call 702-570-7000 or visit domdemarcos.com.

SLS LAS VEGAS PLANS SOCIAL SUNDAYS

SLS Las Vegas, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering locals #SocialSundays, featuring half off at a select restaurant on the property every week through the end of the year. The restaurant of the week will be announced through SLS Las Vegas’ social media channels.

A valid Nevada I.D. is required, and the offer is available to parties of six or fewer for dine-in only. The discount applies to the food and beverage subtotal and does not include tax and gratuity. It is subject to availability and may not be combined with any other offer.

For reservations and more information, visit slsvegas.com.

STATION CASINOS PLANS HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS

Cabo at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, plans to offer a daily Five for $5 menu at the bar from 4 to 7 p.m., including Mexican pizza, quesadilla (steak or chicken), nachos, wings and mini tacos (beef or chicken).

Cabo at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., is also offering a variety of appetizer specials for $5 each daily inside the bar from opening to 6 p.m. (Monday through Thursday starting at 4 p.m. and Friday and Sunday starting at noon). Happy hour features $2 chips and salsa.

Jack’s Irish Pub at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., offers happy hour specials from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, including drink specials such as $3 domestic pints, $4 import pints and $2 well drinks. Also available is an assortment of appetizers for $5 each, including Irish nachos, fried pickle chips and quesadillas, and $7 happy hour patty melt or fish and chips or cheeseburger and fries.

The Race & Sports Bar at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, offers late-night happy hour specials from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. nightly, including $3 well drinks and $2 Bud and Bud Lights.

All Station Casinos and Fiesta Casinos Race & Sports Books offer $2 Bud and Bud Lights during football games. Select sports books also offer $1 hot dogs during games (excluded are Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., and Santa Fe Station, which offer Wiener’s Circle, and Green Valley Ranch Resort, which offers Turf Grill).

Club Madrid at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road, throws football parties hosted by Brian Blessing from Sports Book Radio at 9 a.m. Sundays. Admission is free. Beverage specials include $2 Bud and Bud Lights, as well as a variety of stadium food starting at $1.

For more information, visit sclv.com.

PT’S PLANS MADDY GRAVES FUNDRAISER

PT’s Entertainment Group, operators of PT’s, Sierra Gold and Sean Patrick’s Pub & Grill taverns, plans to host a fundraiser at its four new Sean Patrick’s locations through December in honor of Madison “Maddy” Graves, the original founder and partner of Mad Matty’s Casino, GeeBee’s Bar & Grill, Kavanugh’s, Morrissey’s, Molly Malone’s and Sean Patrick’s Irish pubs.

All four Sean Patrick’s are accepting donations in honor of Graves to benefit Keep Memory Alive and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Guests are welcome to make individual donations or add to their check in increments of $1, $5 or $20. The Ruvo Family Foundation and PTEG have each committed to matching the donation of the amount collected. Larry Ruvo of Southern Wine & Spirits was a friend and former classmate of Graves.

The four taverns are at 11930 Southern Highlands Parkway, 3290 W. Ann Road, 6788 N. 5th St. and 8255 W. Flamingo Road.

For more information, visit pteglv.com.

GIMME SOME SUGAR PLANS HAPPY HOUR DESSERT AND WINE PAIRINGS

Gimme Some Sugar Bake Shoppe, 19 S. Stephanie St., offers nightly happy hour dessert and wine pairings for $14 each. It begins at 6 p.m., with a different special each night: Tuesday is Fresh Fruit Pavlova and a glass of champagne; Wednesday is choice of cheesecake and a glass of Charles Krug Late Harvest Zinfandel Port; and Thursday is Tropical Tease and a glass of Bernardus Sauvignon Blanc and $20 off select bottles of wine. On Friday and Saturday nights, the Bake Shoppe offers a Reverse Happy Hour from 9 p.m. to midnight featuring any dessert and a glass of wine for $14 and all cupcakes or cookies are buy one, get one free.

For more information, call 702-882-2537 or visit gimmesomesugarlv.com.

ARIZONA CHARLIE’S ANNOUNCES DINING SPECIALS

Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, 4575 Boulder Highway, plans to offer a three-course dinner special in the Yukon Grille from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday for $16.99 with an ace I PLAY card and $18.88 without a card. Entree choices are flat iron steak, chicken and mushroom Alfredo pasta, grilled salmon or herb chicken.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, 740 S. Decatur Blvd., plans to offer the Triple Selection special from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in Ron’s Steakhouse for $24.99 with a card and $27.77 without a card. It features entree choices of 6-ounce prime dry-aged filet mignon, 14-ounce prime rib, chicken piccata or rainbow trout.

A prime rib and shrimp special is $9.99 with a card and $11.10 without a card from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at both locations’ Sourdough Cafe.

TACOS FOR STRENGTH CAMPAIGN KICKS OFF AT MERCADITO

Mercadito at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., has joined Mercadito Hospitality’s national Tacos for Strength campaign, which creates unique tacos to support Share Our Strength and its mission to end childhood hunger.

Mercadito at Red Rock Resort will feature a Mediterranean-inspired taco created by Philadelphia chef Kevin Sbraga in November and one by Paul Virant of Perennial Virant in Chicago and Vie in Western Springs, Ill., in December. November’s taco features roasted leg of lamb, pickled red onion and tzatziki.

Tacos for Strength selections are available for dinner (four per order) for $15.50 or for lunch (three per order) for $13.50. Five percent of proceeds benefit Share Our Strength.

For reservations or more information, call 702-979-3609.

ETHEL M RELEASES HOLIDAY COLLECTIONS

Ethel M Chocolates has released its 2014 Holiday Collections and Classics. Available for a limited time, the gourmet collections, seasonal favorites, stocking stuffers and gift baskets will be offered in stores and at ethelm.com.

Three new seasonally inspired chocolate bars, including White Chocolate Peppermint, Milk Chocolate Buttered Rum and Dark Chocolate Pumpkin, will be offered for $7 each, along with a six-piece box of foil-wrapped smooth milk and dark chocolate caramels in a clear acrylic gift box ($12).

The Peppermint Bark Collection (six pieces for $22), Classic and Chocolate Pecan Brittle (13 pieces for $35) and Almond Butter Krisp Collection (12 pieces for $22) return this year, along with the Creme Liqueur Tin (30 pieces for $45),the Cocktail Collection (16 pieces for $28) and the Holiday Deluxe Collection (24 pieces for $34).

The Satin Creme Cactus Garden commemorative box (16 pieces for $28) comes dressed with a festive image of the illuminated holiday garden spectacle and is packed with assorted milk and dark chocolate pieces. A Design Your Own Collection also is available in single- and double-layer holiday boxes.

For more information, including retail locations, visit ethelm.com or call 800-438-4356.

FOOTBALL SEASON SPECIALS

UMAMI BURGER

Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book at the SLS Las Vegas, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering beer specials starting at 5:30 p.m. kickoff times for Sunday, Monday and Thursday night football games. Specials are two for $5 Budweiser or Bud Light bottles, $15 Budweiser or Bud Light buckets and two-for-one Stella Artois on draft for $8. Patrons also can enjoy bottles of Budweiser and Bud Light any time for $5.

For more information, visit slsvegas.com/umamiburger.

STRATOSPHERE

The Stratosphere, 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to host Pro Football Headquarters inside the theater starting at 9 a.m. Sundays during football season. Breakfast dishes are planned from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to close. Draft beer will be $10 per pitcher, margaritas or Bloody Marys $15 per pitcher and Jager or Fireball shots will be $3.

Admission is free for guests 21 or older. For more information, visit stratospherehotel.com.

PT’S

PT’s Entertainment Group, operators of PT’s, Sierra Gold and taverns, plans football seasons specials from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, including $3 Bloody beers and Bloody Marys. Beer specials that run 24/7 feature Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra for $3 a pint or $5 mugs.

A special football menu is offered from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday and Thursday with items starting at $4.99. Night games also feature happy hour specials with half off drinks and pizzas from 5 to 7 p.m.

For locations, visit pteglv.com.

RESTAURANTS AT THE LINQ

The Linq Promenade, Caesars Entertainment’s open-air shopping, dining and entertainment district, offers football fans 12 locations ideal for watching games. Football season specials planned include $5 Fireball specials and $20 beer buckets during games at L Bar at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas and $75-per-person all-you-can-eat wings, pulled pork sliders and hummus and all-you-can-drink Coors Light during games (four people minimum in lane); $25 beer buckets at TAG Sports Bar; bottomless wings and an open bar for special beer offerings at the Tilted Kilt; and happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to close Mondays at Yard House.

For more information, visit thelinq.com.

SILVER SEVENS

The Silver Sevens, 4100 Paradise Road, plans to offer football season drink specials Thursday through Monday throughout the entire season, including Coors or Blue Moon drafts for $2, Ketel One and Jim Beam cocktails for $4 or buckets of mixed beer bottles for $9.

The Sterling Spoon Cafe plans daily $6.99 lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can select from three menu items: burrito grande, chicken pot pie or pot roast.

For more information, visit silversevenscasino.com.

DISTILL AND ELIXIR

Distill, with locations at 10820 W. Charleston Blvd. and 4830 W. Pyle Ave., and Elixir, 2920 N. Green Valley Parkway, plan to offer football season specials Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, including $2 Miller Lite pints, $10 buckets of bottled beer and $12 personal table draft systems. A special $5 football menu is set to include sliders, beef tacos, chili cheese tots and more.

For more information, visit distillbar.com or elixirlounge.net.

SOUTH POINT

The South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to host weekly Monday Night Pigskin Viewing Parties in the showroom. Drink specials are planned, including $15 bottomless Budweiser drafts, $12 five-beer buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light, $5 Coors Lite drafts, $5 Gold and Silver Jose Cuervo tequila cocktails and $4 Fireball or Ciroc shots. Food specials are set to include $1 popcorn, $1 hot dogs, $3 pizza, $4 Italian subs and $5 wings.

Doors for the viewing parties are set to open at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit southpointcasino.com.

BOYD GAMING PROPERTIES

Brendan’s Pub at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., and the Showroom at the Gold Coast, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, plan to host Monday Night Madness at 4 p.m. The free viewing parties are set to feature $10 buckets of beer, $2 Budweiser and Bud Light and $1.50 Vienna Beef hot dogs.

The Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive, plans to host free Monday viewing parties in the Showroom with $2 Miller Genuine Drafts or Miller Lights and food specials. Doors are set to open an hour before kickoff. Thursday viewing parties are planned in the race and sports book lounge.

Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, plans to host Monday viewing parties. Admission is free and the first draft beer is free for B Connected members.

Main Street Station, 200 N. Main St., plans Monday viewing parties at Triple 7 Restaurant and Brewery. Food and drink specials are planned, including $4 specialty cocktails, $2 Jim Beam Kentucky Fire shots, $7 glasses of J. Lohr wines and $8 beer buckets.

For more information, visit boydgaming.com.

TREASURE ISLAND

Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall and Bar-B-Que, Seafood Shack and Breeze Bar in Treasure Island, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering specials through football season, including $15 beer buckets, $8 beer and a shot, $5 cocktail and a shot and $3 draft beer.

Specials at Gilley’s are available during all televised college and professional football games. Specials at the Seafood Shack and Breeze Bar are available at all times.

For more information, visit treasureisland.com.

DOUBLE BARREL HAS FOOTBALL SEASON SPECIALS

Double Barrel in the Monte Carlo Resort, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South, plans to offer dining specials, beer and cocktail specials and $40 unlimited hosted bar wristbands for football season. During Thursday, Sunday and Monday NFL games, specials include $10 Absolut Bloody Marys ($14 for Jameson Black Barrel Bloody Mary). $5 Jameson Pickle Backs and sweet Absolut Raspberry Lemon Drop shots and a $20 burger and wing combo, served with a choice of fries, sweet potato fries or a green salad.

For more information, visit sbe.com/doublebarrel.

JW MARRIOTT PLANS FOOTBALL SEASON DEALS

The JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd., plans to offer the following football season dining promotions: $1 hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday game days at the hot dog cart near the Promenade Cafe; $2 Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite bottles at all casino bars; $3.25 hot dog, chips and beer special at the hot dog cart near the Promenade Cafe; and Sundays in J.C.’s Irish Sports Pub, $2 Miller Genuine Draft and Miller Lite drafts, $4 Fireball shots, $5 Bloody Marys, half off select appetizers, $5.99 Angus burger and $5.99 breakfast special.