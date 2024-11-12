Beloved gelato shop from Argentina starts scooping in Las Vegas

The shop has locations across Central and South America and Mexico. Gelato reflects the longtime connection between Italy and Argentina.

The exterior of Freddo Gelato Tradizionale in southwest Las Vegas. The famed Argentinean gelato shop opened the outpost in fall 2024. (Freddo Gelato Tradizionale)

Customers in Freddo Gelato Tradizionale in southwest Las Vegas. The famed Argentinean gelato shop opened the outpost in fall 2024. (Freddo Gelato Tradizionale)

Gelato being served at Freddo Gelato Tradizionale in southwest Las Vegas. The famed Argentinean gelato shop opened the outpost in fall 2024. (Freddo Gelato Tradizionale)

The latest gelato in Las Vegas is from — Argentina?

Freddo Gelato Tradizionale, one of that country’s leading ice cream brands, has opened a shop on South Durango Drive, near West Warm Springs Road in the southwest. Freddo, founded in Argentina in 1969, has about 160 locations across its home country, Central and South America, and the U.S. The Vegas store is the first in the West.

“Freddo Gelato is a part of my childhood — it is for every Argentinian,” said Ignacio Herrera Bustos, co-owner and CEO of the Vegas operation. “It’s been my dream to bring the brand to Las Vegas, my new home, and I’m so proud that it’s finally here.”

Flavors and immigration

The gelato, imported from Argentina, comes in creams (including Chantilly vanilla, Philippine coconut and nocciola Italian hazelnut); chocolates (including 90 percent cacao dark chocolate and white chocolate chunk with berries); and dulce de leches (including original 1969 recipe and dulce de leche with chocolate chunks). There are also sorbets such as strawberry and a passion fruit, orange and lemon mix.

The Freddo Gelato brand, founded by Italian immigrants to Argentina, reflects the long connection between the two countries. Millions of Italians, fleeing political upheaval in Italy, immigrated to Argentina from the mid-19th century to the mid-20th century.

“These Italian immigrants brought their culture and food to the country, including traditional gelato. Italian culture absolutely pervades Argentinian society,” said Galen Tong, a co-owner of and investor in the Vegas shop.

Freddo is not a person, Tong said. The name was chosen by the founders for the original gelateria in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Grand opening

The country also provided ideal conditions for a gelato operation, Tong said.

“Argentina is known for its dairy products, which are characterized by a pastoral production system, high-tech processing and variety. Due to the climate and soil in the country, cows can pasture graze year-round.”

Freddo Gelato is at 7210 S. Durango Drive, Suite A. The shop is holding a grand opening celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

