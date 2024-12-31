57°F
Food

Celebrity chef closing restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry are pictured at International Smoke at MGM Grand. (Mina Group)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2024 - 12:11 pm
 

A restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip that is part of celebrity chef Michael Mina’s portfolio will close its doors next month.

According to an announcement from MGM Resorts, Mina’s International Smoke will shut its doors after business on Jan. 19.

International Smoke, which is located at MGM Grand, was a partnership between Mina and Ayesha Curry, the wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

The restaurant had opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip in December 2019. At the time of opening in Las Vegas, International Smoke had locations in San Francisco, Del Mar and Miami, the Review-Journal previously reported. However, the restaurant’s website currently only shows another eatery located in San Francisco.

MGM Resorts said in the announcement that “additional details on an exciting new addition” to the property’s “culinary portfolio will be shared at a later date.”

