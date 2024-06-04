Food hall on Las Vegas Strip adds salads to the mix

The healthy food purveyor joins doughnuts, ramen, burgers, Korean fried chicken and more at the hall.

Happy Leaf, a salad spot, is set to open on June 10, 2024, in Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Jeff Green)

Happy Leaf sounds like it could be a tea house (or even a cannabis shop), but it’s actually a salad spot, and on June 10, it becomes the 10th purveyor to join Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria.

Happy Leaf is located between Seoul Bird, the Korean fried chicken restaurant from London chef Judy Joo, and Pizzaoki, the pizzeria from DJ and music producer Steve Aoki.

The menu features four salads: a Caesar made with baby kale and romaine; a spicy buffalo chicken salad with power greens and grilled thighs; a sweet and tangy Waldorf chicken salad with arugula, apple, grapes and poppyseed vinaigrette; and soy and sesame-glazed salmon atop baby kale, spinach and avocado.

At the salad bar, guests may build their own salads with a choice of one green from among six (including spinach or spring mix), with six toppings from among more than a dozen (including edamame, cherry tomatoes or goat cheese), and a choice of balsamic vinaigrette, poppyseed vinaigrette, blue cheese or ranch dressings. Four add-ons — hard-cooked egg, tuna, chicken, turkey — might join the build.

Happy Leaf will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The debut follows the recent opening of Parm Famous Italian, known for its red-sauce Italian-American standards, at Proper Eats.

