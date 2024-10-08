Las Vegas-based coffee chain announces new location near Ikea

Mothership Coffee Roasters is expanding and opening a new location in the southwest valley.

Juanny Romero, CEO of Mothership Coffee Roasters

A new Mothership Coffee Roasters location is coming to the southwest valley.

The local coffee chain announced on Instagram Tuesday that it will be opening its sixth location across from Ikea near the corner of Sunset Road and Riley Street that will include a drive thru.

The opening date for the location has not yet been announced.

“Out 6th location is almost here, and we can’t wait to bring Mothership to this thriving community,” the company said in an Instagram post.

Mothership first started in the Las Vegas Valley in 2012 with Sunrise Coffee, located across the street from Sunset Park on Sunset Road, according to the company’s website.

The chain added its fifth location in Downtown Summerlin in July 2023. It also operates two stores in Henderson and one at Fergusons Downtown in downtown Las Vegas.

