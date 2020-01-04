Las Vegas restaurants share 5 of the best ways to eat bacon

If you feel like you need a little more bacon in your diet, Las Vegas restaurants will serve it to you with chocolate, crepes, deviled eggs, fried rice or tater tots.

Palms

Lucky Penny

The Bacon + Egg Fried Rice at Lucky Penny fancies up conventional fried rice by topping it with thick, juicy Nueske’s bacon, a sunny-side-up egg and scallions, $13.

Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

Rick’s Cafe

Bacon is one of those ever-popular things, and so is chocolate, and here they are together, in Rick’s Cafe’s Flourless Chocolate Cake with maple candied bacon, Nutella cream and raspberries, $11.

The Westin, 702-567-6000, marriott.com

Kitchen Table Squared

The Bacon and Egg Shooters at Kitchen Table Squared, which can be served as a brunch entree or shared by a table, are deviled eggs topped with pickled jalapenos, Calabrian peppers and bacon, $5.

The Gramercy, 9205 W. Russell Road, and 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, kitchentablesquared.com

Locale Italian Kitchen

Locale’s potato and caramelized onion crepes are enlivened with the deep smokiness of bacon and the piquancy of Dijon creme fraiche, $12.

7995 Blue Diamond Road, 702-330-0404, localelv.com

Hooters Restaurant & Saloon

The Lots-A-Tots at Hooters Restaurant & Saloon are fully loaded with cheese, sour cream, green onions and lots — and lots — of bacon, $9.49.

Oyo Las Vegas, 866-584-6687, oyolasvegas.com