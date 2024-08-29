New Italian restaurant opens in rapidly expanding Vegas neighborhood

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Roma Kitchen is set to debut in September 2024 in the Southern Highlands area of Las Vegas. (Roma Kitchen)

Southern Highlands is one of the fastest growing areas of Las Vegas, and where people go, restaurants follow. To wit: Roma Kitchen, which is set to debut in September on South Decatur Boulevard, near West Cactus Avenue.

Steven Kennedy, a longtime Vegas hospitality executive, and executive chef Ricardo Romo are creating the restaurant. The pair also own Chef’s Roma Kitchen on West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. Roma Kitchen is opening for dinner with a menu of Italian standards.

Crisp calamari are paired with spicy marinara for dipping. Stuffed artichokes are finished with Parmesan, garlic and olive oil. Chicken piccata, bright and briny in lemon caper butter sauce, arrives atop pasta. Chicken marsala in classic marsala mushroom sauce is served with seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes.

Bone-in veal Parmigiana is big enough to share. Cheesecake, tiramisù or gelato might round out dinner.

Private lockers and a stone bar

On the beverage side, more than a dozen white and red wines are offered by the glass. Nitrogen-infused espresso martinis are on tap. Daily happy hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar, with $10 martinis, $10 food specials, $3 off wines by the glass and $2 off beer.

In the fall, Roma Kitchen launches lockers that guests reserve, monogram and fill with wine and spirits for when they visit the restaurant.

Roma Kitchen encompasses almost 3,000 square feet, with natural brick walls; an expanse of imported Italian porcelain; black, white and gold elements; modern chandeliers; a black stone bar; and seating for more than 100 across the bar, tables and banquettes.

Roma Kitchen, at 10420 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 110, will be open daily at 4 p.m. For more information, visit chefsromakitchen.com or call 702-888-3414.

