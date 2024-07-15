New restaurant planned near Fremont Street Experience

The Las Vegas City Council is scheduled to consider the 8,500-square-foot restaurant and its special-use permit to serve alcohol.

The exterior of the space planned for Yama BBQ & Sushi in downtown Las Vegas, near the Fremont Street Experience. (City of Las Vegas)

A new Korean and Japanese restaurant looks to be taking shape near the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

Yama BBQ & Sushi has submitted plans for an 8,500-square-foot restaurant, with a 180-square-foot terrace, at 116 N. Third St. The proposed restaurant faces the Third Street pedestrian mall, a recently improved park space that is an extension of the Fremont Street Experience exclusive pedestrian zone.

At its Wednesday meeting, the Las Vegas City Council is scheduled to consider the project and its special-use permit to serve alcohol. The Planning Commission has recommended approval.

Plans show that the restaurant features a multi-seat front bar, tables and booths in the dining area, and seating and a bar on the terrace.

Among the nearby food and drink businesses are Nacho Daddy, Pizza Rock and Hogs & Heifers Saloon.

