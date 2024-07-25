93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Pioneering downtown Vegas bar celebrates 10 years

The exterior of Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniversary in July ...
The exterior of Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniversary in July 2024. The bar has been the training ground for several of the city's leading beverage professionals. (DTP Companies).
A Viva Verdita cocktail from Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniver ...
A Viva Verdita cocktail from Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniversary in July 2024. The bar has been the training ground for several of the city's leading beverage professionals. (Neon PR Studios).
A Flamingo Stance cocktail from Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anni ...
A Flamingo Stance cocktail from Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniversary in July 2024. The bar has been the training ground for several of the city's leading beverage professionals. (Neon PR Studios).
More Stories
A warm Maine lobster roll from Angie's Lobster, a small restaurant group known for its affordab ...
This restaurant is bringing $9.99 lobster rolls to Vegas. How is that possible?
Mixologist Cody Fredrickson pours at Las Vegas Distillery in Henderson. The distillery reopened ...
Henderson distillery reopens after a 2-year renovation
Bojangles, the popular Southern fried chicken chain, is planned to open its first location in t ...
Southern fried chicken favorite breaks ground on its 1st valley shop
List of best fast food restaurants released: You’ll be shocked to see what was #1
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 8:00 am
 

Oak & Ivy, the whiskey and craft cocktail bar that helped shape Las Vegas’ flourishing drinks culture, is marking its 10th anniversary on Sunday with a customer appreciation party from noon to 11 p.m.

The bar is celebrating with a special menu of $10 throwback cocktails and current favorites, among them the Overnight Billionaire (Maker’s 46 bourbon, Crème de Mûre blackberry liqueur, absinthe bitters, lemon juice) and the Flamingo Stance (mezcal, watermelon cubes, simple syrup, lemon, sea salt). Guests receive a commemorative pin, while supplies last, for purchasing a throwback cocktail.

The party also features complimentary tastings from Brown-Forman, the spirits and wine behemoth; El Cristiano Tequila; and Modelo Especial beer, plus live music on Oak & Ivy’s shaded terrace. A celebratory toast takes place at 8 p.m.

Oak & Ivy alumni like Christopher Gutierrez (of Stray Pirate) and Alex Penalosa (of Corduroy) are getting back behind the bar for old times’ sake, starting at 6 p.m., to sling cocktails.

“The amount of talent around Las Vegas that worked their way up through the Oak & Ivy program cannot be understated,” said bar manager Russell Dow.”There is a rich history here that after 10 years, it was only right to bring some of the original team back to celebrate it.”

A repurposed shipping container houses Oak & Ivy in the Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St. Visit oakandivy.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cordero Brady, aka "CJ so Cool" sports his custom kicks during Sneaker Con at the Las Vegas Con ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Sneaker Con, “Colin Jost & Friends” and the Silver State Summer Brewfest lead the entertainment lineup for the week of July 19-25.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Henderson distillery reopens after a 2-year renovation
recommend 2
Closing date of legendary Strip restaurant remains a mystery
recommend 3
Longtime Strip restaurant returning to Las Vegas this summer
recommend 4
New off-Strip restaurant aims to fill late-night ‘void’
recommend 5
East Henderson center that sat empty for 15 years adds 5 new restaurants
recommend 6
New barbecue spot opening in Mountain’s Edge