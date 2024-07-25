Pioneering downtown Vegas bar celebrates 10 years

List of best fast food restaurants released: You’ll be shocked to see what was #1

A Flamingo Stance cocktail from Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniversary in July 2024. The bar has been the training ground for several of the city's leading beverage professionals. (Neon PR Studios).

A Viva Verdita cocktail from Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniversary in July 2024. The bar has been the training ground for several of the city's leading beverage professionals. (Neon PR Studios).

The exterior of Oak & Ivy, the downtown Las Vegas bar celebrating its 10th anniversary in July 2024. The bar has been the training ground for several of the city's leading beverage professionals. (DTP Companies).

Oak & Ivy, the whiskey and craft cocktail bar that helped shape Las Vegas’ flourishing drinks culture, is marking its 10th anniversary on Sunday with a customer appreciation party from noon to 11 p.m.

The bar is celebrating with a special menu of $10 throwback cocktails and current favorites, among them the Overnight Billionaire (Maker’s 46 bourbon, Crème de Mûre blackberry liqueur, absinthe bitters, lemon juice) and the Flamingo Stance (mezcal, watermelon cubes, simple syrup, lemon, sea salt). Guests receive a commemorative pin, while supplies last, for purchasing a throwback cocktail.

The party also features complimentary tastings from Brown-Forman, the spirits and wine behemoth; El Cristiano Tequila; and Modelo Especial beer, plus live music on Oak & Ivy’s shaded terrace. A celebratory toast takes place at 8 p.m.

Oak & Ivy alumni like Christopher Gutierrez (of Stray Pirate) and Alex Penalosa (of Corduroy) are getting back behind the bar for old times’ sake, starting at 6 p.m., to sling cocktails.

“The amount of talent around Las Vegas that worked their way up through the Oak & Ivy program cannot be understated,” said bar manager Russell Dow.”There is a rich history here that after 10 years, it was only right to bring some of the original team back to celebrate it.”

A repurposed shipping container houses Oak & Ivy in the Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St. Visit oakandivy.com.

